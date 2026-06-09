The Patna District Court has stayed the arrest of educator Khan Sir in connection with an Arms Act case. The FIR was filed after a firing incident outside his coaching institute, providing him with interim relief in the ongoing investigation.

In a significant development amid the recent firing incident outside Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna, the Patna District Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act.

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This comes after an FIR was registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 and 418/2026 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir. On June 2, shots were reportedly fired outside the institute, leaving a security guard injured. The FIR stems from a video showing two guards allegedly firing, who were subsequently arrested. The matter was heard by the District Judge at the Patna Civil Court, where proceedings related to the arrest were taken up for consideration. Following the hearing, the court granted a stay on the arrest of Khan Sir, providing interim relief in the case arising out of the First Information Report (FIR) linked to his security guard.

Rival Coaching Director's Arrest Sparks Protests

Earlier on Sunday, teachers and student leaders of Gyan Bindu GS Academy on Sunday demanded the immediate release of Director Raushan Anand, calling his arrest baseless, while questioning why Khan Sir has not faced similar action. Shashank Pathak, a history teacher, told ANI, "All the reasons cited for Raushan Anand Sir's arrest have proven to be baseless, and the administration is well aware of this; yet, he remains in custody. The grounds for his arrest are completely unfounded. We demand his immediate release; if Raushan Sir is not released, we will go on a hunger strike."

Raushan Anand, Director of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, along with two associates, Abhishek and Gaurav, was sent to judicial custody by the Patna Civil Court on June 3. Earlier, Anand claimed, "There is a conspiracy against us. After the success of the Bihar police exam results, they are trying to trap us. Kisan cold storage owners and Khan Sir together are attempting to ruin Gyan Bindu."

Police Investigation Details

Meanwhile, during the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read. Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute.

Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections. The police confirmed that the weapons used in the incident have been seized and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. (ANI)