Passenger demands Rs 50 change; sparks heated exchange with railway officer in viral video [WATCH]

A viral video on X shows a heated argument between a Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) and a passenger. The footage, filmed by the passenger, focuses on the officer's name tag and a container full of currency notes, including Rs 20 denominations.

A video capturing a heated argument between a Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) and a passenger has gained significant attention on the microblogging platform X, sparking diverse reactions from users. The video, shot by the passenger, begins by highlighting the officer's name tag, then moves to show a cylindrical container filled with stacks of currency notes, including Rs 20 denominations.

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details

The passenger says, “Main isko 50 rupye diya bola Kandivali return dene, bhai bole chutta nahi hai jabki waha par pura 20-20 ka notes hai. Dega tu kaise nahi, main dekhta hai.”

When the passenger asked for his change, the officer told him to move aside, saying, “Side me hato,” and even threatened to call the Railway Protection Force (RPF). However, the passenger insisted on getting his money back and refused to leave.

The situation escalated into a confrontation when another man stepped in, advising the passenger to use a digital scanner for payment. However, the passenger replied, “Nahi hai mere paas scanner.”



A user wrote, “The soul of the nation has perished.”

Another added, “Yhi nautanki krte h so that passenger chute k chakar m ense paise liye bina chla jaye.”

A user commented, “-Nahi dene to nahi dene sarkari admi ki marzi.”

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh

Latest Videos