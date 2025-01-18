Passenger demands Rs 50 change; sparks heated exchange with railway officer in viral video [WATCH]

A viral video on X shows a heated argument between a Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) and a passenger. The footage, filmed by the passenger, focuses on the officer's name tag and a container full of currency notes, including Rs 20 denominations.

Passenger demands Rs 50 change; sparks heated exchange with railway officer in viral video [WATCH] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

A video capturing a heated argument between a Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) and a passenger has gained significant attention on the microblogging platform X, sparking diverse reactions from users. The video, shot by the passenger, begins by highlighting the officer's name tag, then moves to show a cylindrical container filled with stacks of currency notes, including Rs 20 denominations.

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details

The passenger says, “Main isko 50 rupye diya bola Kandivali return dene, bhai bole chutta nahi hai jabki waha par pura 20-20 ka notes hai. Dega tu kaise nahi, main dekhta hai.”

When the passenger asked for his change, the officer told him to move aside, saying, “Side me hato,” and even threatened to call the Railway Protection Force (RPF). However, the passenger insisted on getting his money back and refused to leave.

The situation escalated into a confrontation when another man stepped in, advising the passenger to use a digital scanner for payment. However, the passenger replied, “Nahi hai mere paas scanner.”
 

A user wrote, “The soul of the nation has perished.”

Another added, “Yhi nautanki krte h so that passenger chute k chakar m ense paise liye bina chla jaye.”

A user commented, “-Nahi dene to nahi dene sarkari admi ki marzi.”

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

Digital Media Centre Mahakumbh 2025: High-tech cameras deliver stunning visuals to a global audience

Mahakumbh 2025: High-tech cameras deliver stunning visuals to a global audience

Kerala: Child Rights Commission intervenes in three girls' death at Peechi Dam reservoir anr

Kerala: Child Rights Commission intervenes in three girls' death at Peechi Dam reservoir

Mahakumbh Global celebration of unity, equality, and harmony that unites devotees across boundaries

Mahakumbh: Global celebration of unity, equality, and harmony that unites devotees across boundaries

Faridabad HORROR: 16-year-old raped repeatedly, forced to abort; 3 arrested anr

Faridabad HORROR: 16-year-old raped repeatedly, forced to abort; 3 arrested

Recent Stories

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH] anr

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH]

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

Jio Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order AJR

Jio, Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Plan Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details RBA

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details AJR

Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon