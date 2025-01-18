Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details

Due to track maintenance work on January 19, there will be a service disruption. Services on other sections of the Purple Line and the Green Line will continue as usual.

Namma Metro

Bangaloreans are increasingly relying on metro travel. Namma Metro is moving towards becoming a people-friendly transport offering high-quality service.

BMRCL is also informing passengers about all its operations. BMRCL has informed via X that train services between two stations will be suspended on Sunday.

Namma Metro

Due to track maintenance work, train services between Kempegowda Majestic and Indiranagar on the Purple Line will not be available from 7 am to 10 am on January 19. Metro service on other sections of the Purple Line will remain as usual.

BMRCL will undertake track maintenance work between Cubbon Park and M.G. Road metro stations on the Purple Line on 19.01.2025 (Sunday), resulting in no metro train service between Kempegowda Majestic and Indiranagar metro stations from 7:00 am to 10:00 am for three hours.

Train services between Baiyappanahalli and Kempegowda Majestic and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Indiranagar metro stations on other sections of the Purple Line will commence as usual at 7:00 am during the above period. There will be no change in Green Line train timings, and metro train services will continue as usual.

Latest Videos