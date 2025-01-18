Namma Metro ALERT: NO train services between Majestic and Indiranagar on January 19; check details

Due to track maintenance work on January 19, there will be a service disruption. Services on other sections of the Purple Line and the Green Line will continue as usual.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 11:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Namma Metro

Bangaloreans are increasingly relying on metro travel. Namma Metro is moving towards becoming a people-friendly transport offering high-quality service.

article_image2

BMRCL is also informing passengers about all its operations. BMRCL has informed via X that train services between two stations will be suspended on Sunday.

article_image3

Namma Metro

Due to track maintenance work, train services between Kempegowda Majestic and Indiranagar on the Purple Line will not be available from 7 am to 10 am on January 19. Metro service on other sections of the Purple Line will remain as usual.

article_image4

BMRCL will undertake track maintenance work between Cubbon Park and M.G. Road metro stations on the Purple Line on 19.01.2025 (Sunday), resulting in no metro train service between Kempegowda Majestic and Indiranagar metro stations from 7:00 am to 10:00 am for three hours.

article_image5

Train services between Baiyappanahalli and Kempegowda Majestic and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Indiranagar metro stations on other sections of the Purple Line will commence as usual at 7:00 am during the above period. There will be no change in Green Line train timings, and metro train services will continue as usual.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

Passenger demands Rs 50 change; sparks heated exchange with railway officer in viral video [WATCH] anr

Passenger demands Rs 50 change; sparks heated exchange with railway officer in viral video [WATCH]

Digital Media Centre Mahakumbh 2025: High-tech cameras deliver stunning visuals to a global audience

Mahakumbh 2025: High-tech cameras deliver stunning visuals to a global audience

Kerala: Child Rights Commission intervenes in three girls' death at Peechi Dam reservoir anr

Kerala: Child Rights Commission intervenes in three girls' death at Peechi Dam reservoir

Mahakumbh Global celebration of unity, equality, and harmony that unites devotees across boundaries

Mahakumbh: Global celebration of unity, equality, and harmony that unites devotees across boundaries

Recent Stories

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH] anr

'He blocked ICJ orders..' Journalist forcefully dragged out for confronting Blinken over Gaza policies [WATCH]

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

Jio Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order AJR

Jio, Airtel to roll out Rs 10 recharge plans following TRAI's order

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Plan Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details RBA

Reliance Jio Rs 49 Unlimited Data Offer: Know benefits and details

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh shk

'We escaped death': Sheikh Hasina reveals chilling details on assassination plot after ouster from Bangladesh

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon