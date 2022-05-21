Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with over 8 lakh people affected in over 2,585 villages in 29 districts. Pre-monsoon rainfall created floods and landslides, killing fourteen people.
     

    The overall flood situation in Assam eased slightly on Friday, but the situation in four districts, Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, and Darrang, remained dire. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, almost 7.12 lakh people are affected by severe flooding in 29 districts.

    In Nagaon district alone, around 3.36 lakh people have been affected, followed by 1.66 lakh in Cachar, 1.11 lakh in Hojai, and 52,709 in Darrang.

    Over 500 families from two villages in Assam's Jamunamukh district live on the railway lines, which are the only high ground that the floodwaters have not submerged. 

    After losing practically everything in the floods, residents of Changjurai and Patia Pathar villages have been left in the dark. The people, who have taken shelter under tarpaulin sheets, claim they have received assistance from the state government and district administration in the last five days.

    Monwara Begum, 43, and her family live in a temporary shelter after their home in Patia Pathar hamlet was devastated by floodwaters. Four more families have joined them in their fight to survive the floods. They live in terrible conditions under the same sheet, with hardly any food.

    Monwara Begum stated that they slept under the stars for three days before taking some credit and purchased the tarp covering. However, there is no privacy because five families live beneath the same sheet. 

    Eighty-six thousand seven hundred seventy-two individuals have sought refuge in 343 relief camps, with another 411 aid distribution centres open. Using boats and helicopters, the Army, paramilitary troops, and national and state disaster relief agencies have evacuated 21,884 individuals from flood-affected districts.

