Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi; flights delayed, power snapped

    The IMD has stated that thundershowers with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds of 60-90 km/h will continue to occur over and adjacent to the whole Delhi and NCR region.
     

    Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi; flights delayed, power snapped - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 23, 2022, 8:58 AM IST

    Delhi and many other regions around experience power cuts due to heavy rain and strong winds on Monday morning. Following the same, the air traffic has been affected, the airport body stated. India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms in the Delhi and NCR (near the capital region) would continue, along with gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 km per hour.

    After a week of scorching heat in the national capital and adjacent cities, the early morning rain dropped temperatures down.

    Also read: Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts

    Air India took to Twitter and wrote about its flight operation following the weather condition. It tweeted that flight operations at Delhi airport have been hampered by poor weather. Passengers should contact the airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

    Vistara Airlines has already tweeted that arrivals and departures are expected to be disrupted owing to bad weather in Delhi. To check the latest flight status, visit https://www.airvistara.com/ or text UK <FlightNo.> to 9289228888.

    People took to social media and shared videos and photos of heavy rains after being surprised by heavy showers.

    Also read: Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks

    Meanwhile, the IMD has stated that thundershowers with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds of 60-90 km/h will continue to occur adjacent to the whole Delhi and NCR region. "Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan) Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar (UP). The meteorological office stated that the light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjacent areas of the entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, and Safidon.

    It also added that during the following 2 hours, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut (UP). 

    Also read: Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert

    The IMD also cautioned that the continued rain and thunderstorms would impact and advised people to follow a few precautions.

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India million-strong ASHA workers named WHO Global Health Leaders

    India's million-strong ASHA workers named Global Health Leaders

    Petrol diesel prices: States that heard Centre's plea and slashed fuel tax

    Petrol, diesel prices: 3 states that heard Centre's plea, slashed fuel tax

    Who is Arjun Singh, the BJP MP who made 'ghar wapsi' to TMC?

    Who is Arjun Singh, the BJP MP who made 'ghar wapsi' to TMC?

    ASI to dig up area near mosque inside Qutub Minar premises

    ASI to dig inside Qutub Minar premises? Culture minister says no

    PM Modi's 6-point Japan visit plan, a meeting with Joe Biden on cards

    PM Modi's 6-point Japan visit plan, a meeting with Joe Biden on cards

    Recent Stories

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?-ayh

    WWE: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director? - adt

    Who is Salil Parekh, the new Infosys CEO and Managing Director?

    Tarot Card Weekly Reading: Zodiac prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for May 23 to May 29

    Yash KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals RBA

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 for free: Here's when you can watch the film without paying rentals

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Super Over to decide play results in case of rain disruptions-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: Super Over to decide play results in case of rain disruptions

    Recent Videos

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon