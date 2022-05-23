Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi; flights delayed, power snapped

The IMD has stated that thundershowers with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds of 60-90 km/h will continue to occur over and adjacent to the whole Delhi and NCR region.

Delhi and many other regions around experience power cuts due to heavy rain and strong winds on Monday morning. Following the same, the air traffic has been affected, the airport body stated. India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms in the Delhi and NCR (near the capital region) would continue, along with gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 km per hour.

After a week of scorching heat in the national capital and adjacent cities, the early morning rain dropped temperatures down.

Air India took to Twitter and wrote about its flight operation following the weather condition. It tweeted that flight operations at Delhi airport have been hampered by poor weather. Passengers should contact the airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

Vistara Airlines has already tweeted that arrivals and departures are expected to be disrupted owing to bad weather in Delhi. To check the latest flight status, visit https://www.airvistara.com/ or text UK <FlightNo.> to 9289228888.

People took to social media and shared videos and photos of heavy rains after being surprised by heavy showers.

Meanwhile, the IMD has stated that thundershowers with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds of 60-90 km/h will continue to occur adjacent to the whole Delhi and NCR region. "Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan) Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar (UP). The meteorological office stated that the light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjacent areas of the entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, and Safidon.

It also added that during the following 2 hours, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut (UP).

The IMD also cautioned that the continued rain and thunderstorms would impact and advised people to follow a few precautions.