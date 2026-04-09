NCP's Parth Pawar was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP, vowing to be the voice of the people. This comes after his father Ajit Pawar's death. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has urged for an unopposed by-election for the Baramati Assembly constituency.

Parth Pawar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Thursday took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in the presence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan.

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The ceremony was attended by senior NCP leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar. In a post on X, Pawar wrote, "Today, in the presence of the Honourable C. P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice President of the country and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, at New Delhi, I took the oath of membership of the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party. On this occasion, along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra State, Honourable Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar, senior esteemed leaders of the party were present."

Pawar also emphasised his commitment to raising the voice of the people in the Upper House. "Keeping in mind the trust of the people and their expectations, I will make an honest effort to effectively raise my voice in the Rajya Sabha, to present the case of the people, and to contribute to the development of the country," he wrote.

His entry into the Upper House comes after the death of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and his father, Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, headed to Baramati earlier this year.

Focus Shifts to Baramati By-election

Earlier on Thursday, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar called for an unopposed by-election to the Baramati Assembly constituency while maintaining that the decision to withdraw its candidate in favour of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is up to Congress.

Congress has fielded Akash More against the Mahayuti candidate and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar, who needs to be part of the Assembly to be in the Deputy CM's seat. "Congress has decided to contest the election. It is a national party, so we can't say anything to them. But if I am asked, I would like to advise Congress that it would be best to have an unopposed election in Baramati. The decision is up to Congress," Pawar told reporters here.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also urged Congress to withdraw Akash More's candidature. (ANI)