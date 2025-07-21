The Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned until 2 pm on Monday as opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and the Government's response through Operation Sindoor.

The House, which commenced operation at 11 am today, was adjourned until 12 noon following protests by members of the Opposition seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the events unfolding in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed anguish at the disruptions in the House today and appealed to members to allow debate and discussion to take place. "This is the Question Hour and the Government is willing to discuss on every issue, the House should run and there should be discussion on every issue according to the rules and procedures," Birla said.

As Opposition members continued their sloganeering, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

After the House reconvened, protests restarted after the officiating Speaker conveyed that Speaker Om Birla had not accorded his assent to any of the adjournment motions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The government is completely ready for discussion on any issue.”

On sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding discussion on Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju said, “A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee will be held at 1430 hours to decide on the agenda to be discussed. The government is ready for discussion, but they (Opposition MPs) are protesting here (in the Well of the House). It is not right to protest like this on the first day os the Monsoon session.”

Following the House adjournment, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, “The question is - the Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak...This is a new approach...The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak...”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, 'If they (the government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He has stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak..."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Baijayant Panda tabled in Lok Sabha the Report of the Select Committee on the Income Tax Bill, 2025, which contains 285 suggestions seeking to change the present six-decade-old legislation.