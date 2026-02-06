PM Narendra Modi advised students to trust their unique study patterns but remain open to suggestions during the 9th 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. He emphasized balancing self-belief with learning and shared personal anecdotes to guide 'exam warriors'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged students to "trust their own study patterns" while remaining open to advice, stressing that "success comes from balancing self-belief" with continuous learning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As examinations of CBSE, ISCE and other state boards approach, the Prime Minister interacted with select "exam warriors" during the 9th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' held at the Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. This year the interactive sessions were also held with students in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Guwahati in Assam.

Trust Your Own Pattern While Being Open to Advice

Responding to a question about how students should handle confusion arising from different study patterns, the Prime Minister said examinees should focus on what works best for them while thoughtfully considering others' suggestions.

While interacting with students, PM Modi said, "Listen to everyone's advice, but change your pattern only when you want to. I have become PM. Still, people tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern," PM Modi said. "Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice, and if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure."

Sharing a personal reflection, the Prime Minister said that while he has evolved over time, he has not compromised on his core principles. "Even I changed a few things but did not leave my principal pattern," he said.

Drawing a parallel with 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', PM Modi noted that the initiative has evolved over the years. "When I started 'Exam Talk,' there was a certain pattern. Now I'm gradually changing it; this time, I even held sessions in different states. I've changed my approach, but I haven't abandoned the core pattern," he said.

Role of Teachers and Inner Growth

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of teachers and said their objective should be to stay slightly ahead of students to inspire growth. "The teacher's goal should be that if the student's speed is a certain level, the teacher's speed should be one step ahead. Our goal should be something that is within reach, but not easily attainable," he said.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance of inner growth and self-awareness in academic success. "Cultivate the mind, then connect with your inner self, and then choose whatever subjects you want to study. Then you will always find the student to be successful," he said.

A Stress-Free 'Utsav' for Students

During the interactive session, PM Modi engaged in a lively conversation with students, addressing issues ranging from exam stress and time management to leadership, wellness and pursuing dreams. Later, students sang self-composed songs before PM Modi.

The 2026 edition would focus on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

Earlier in a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26... This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress-free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country."

In alignment with NEP 2020, the PPC concept aims to reshape the student examination experience by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being, and celebrating the exam season as a Utsav.

'Exam Warriors' and Nationwide Engagement

According to an official release from the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister has condensed his views in his book titled "Exam Warriors", available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed belief in self and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.

Conceptualised by the Prime Minister Modi, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is dynamic and innovative, introducing fresh elements every year. As part of the run-up to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', student-centric engagement activities were organised across schools nationwide, including the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a student-led run/walk that promotes self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions held at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Approximately 4.81 crore students participated in these activities. (ANI)