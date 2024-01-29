Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with board exam students today, January 29, in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024). The event is underway at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He interacted with students who showcased their tech innovations at the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today.

Every year, during an event called Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Ministry of Education hosts Prime Minister Modi to meet with students, teachers, and parents and offer counsel ahead of the exams. This event is a part of PM Modi's bigger "Exam Warriors" programme, which aims to give young people a stress-free atmosphere.

Ahead of PPC 2024, PM Modi posted on X, “most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress.”

Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 AM for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’! pic.twitter.com/hu6R0TZZU5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2024

Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024. The event will be broadcast on social media pages of the Education Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, among others. The registrations for this program were conducted between December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024.

Last year, a total of 38.80 lakh students, of which 16 lakh were from state boards, had registered for the event. PM Modi said that when PPC started in 2018, merely 22,000 registered for the exam.