    BREAKING: CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Singh killed in terrorist attack in J&K's Udhampur

    A CRPF inspector, Kuldeep Singh, was killed in a terrorist attack in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir when terrorists ambushed a patrol. The area has been cordoned off, and a major counter-terror operation is ongoing. The incident follows a similar attack earlier this month.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector was killed during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The attack occurred when terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrol party in the Cheel area of Ramnagar. The officer, identified as Inspector Kuldeep Singh, succumbed to injuries after the terrorists launched an indiscriminate assault. Following the attack, the area was swiftly cordoned off, and a large-scale counter-terror operation has been initiated.

    According to sources, the encounter erupted after security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation to track down and neutralize the terrorists is still underway. A CRPF jawan sustained injuries during the encounter.

    Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, security forces engaged in a confrontation with terrorists in the Chil area of Dudu tehsil, also in Udhampur district. That incident left one CRPF jawan injured. DIG Mohammad Bhat reported that the clash occurred around 3 pm while the security forces were on patrol.

    In response to the attacks, security forces have intensified their efforts, setting up a large-scale siege and search operation in the affected regions. This incident follows a similar clash on August 6, when the army engaged terrorists in the Udhampur forests.

    Developing story.

