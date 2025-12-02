Paradip Port in Odisha has become India's leading cargo-handling port, crossing 100 MMT this fiscal year. Minister Sampad Chandra Swain lauded the achievement, which sets a new record for the fastest 100 MMT throughput in the port's history.

Paradip Port has emerged as the top cargo-handling port in India, achieving a historic milestone by crossing 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in the current fiscal.

Minister Highlights Port's Success

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Odisha Minister Sampad Chandra Swain highlighted the port's performance, saying, "Paradip Port is doing the most number of cargo handling in the entire country and it is a major success for us that till November 27 this year, it has completed loading over 100 million metric tonne..." He added, "...as per PM Modi's vision of making Odisha the leading engine of Eastern India's growth, Paradip Port has been achieving such success since 2015 and is leading in cargo loading..." Swain also highlighted the state government's expansion plans, stating, "With the double engine, we are expanding more ports under the leadership of Mohan Charan Majhi..."

Record-Breaking Throughput

Paradip Port created history by registering the fastest-ever 100 MMT cargo throughput in a fiscal year since its inception, achieving the milestone on November 27, 2025. This marks the ninth consecutive year the port has crossed the 100 MMT mark, recording 100.15 MMT and a year-on-year growth of 4.78 per cent. The milestone was achieved 12 days earlier than in the previous fiscal year. In FY 2024-25, the port had reached 100 MMT on December 9, taking 253 days, whereas this year the target was achieved in 241 days.

Ministry Acknowledges Market-Defying Performance

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the port continues to set new benchmarks despite market challenges. "Faster operations, system improvements, and consistent stakeholder support have helped PPA stay ahead. Growth in coastal thermal coal, container cargo, Gypsum & Flux, POL and Steel cargo has strengthened PPA's position as a leading coastal shipping hub," the Ministry said.

Growth in Key Cargo Segments

The Ministry added that coal cargo, accounting for about 45 per cent of the port's total volume, grew by 3.76 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. "Similarly, containerised cargo volume has grown by 32%, Gypsum & Flux volume has surged by 24%, Steel cargo by 35% and POL has grown by 31% on a Y-o-Y basis in the current fiscal. Thus, Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country," it said.

The Ministry added that these developments are establishing Paradip Port as a major coastal shipping hub of India. (ANI)