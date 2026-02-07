Purnia MP Pappu Yadav was shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital after his health worsened following his arrest in a 1995 land dispute case. He was brought to the hospital on a stretcher and is undergoing medical examination.

MP's Health Condition

Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital, informed ANI that the medical examination of Pappu Yadav is currently underway. "We did not find it appropriate to go inside, as it would create disturbance to the other patients also...Pappu Yadav's ultrasound is being done," he said.

Details of the 1995 Case

Pappu Yadav was arrested after he failed to appear in an alleged land dispute case from 1995. The case involves Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506 and 120B and is linked to the Gardanibagh police station.

"This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The arrest is being made under these sections. This case concerns the Gardanibagh police station. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested," Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters.

Yadav Expresses Fear for Safety

After police arrived to take him into custody at his Patna residence, Pappu Yadav expressed fear about his safety. "I am not well... I don't know what will happen with me," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

Ahead of his arrest, he told ANI that he suspected the police might harm him and said he wanted to go directly to court instead of the police station. He added that the court had summoned him the next day and suggested that he could be placed under house arrest. Yadav also questioned the police for arriving in civil clothes, saying he initially thought they had come to kill him.

Referring to the case, he said it was registered nearly 35 years ago and questioned the need for his arrest at this stage. "I have doubts that these people might have killed me. I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me. The Court has called me. Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house? There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case," Pappu Yadav said. (ANI)