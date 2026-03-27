In a joint operation, Chandigarh and Punjab Police arrested Jaspreet Singh, the main accused in the Panjab University firing. The accused allegedly opened fire on police and was injured in retaliatory action. A pistol and car were recovered.

Panjab University Firing Accused Arrested

In a joint operation carried out by Chandigarh Police along with the Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab, and Punjab Police from Fatehgarh Sahib, the main accused in the recent firing incident at Panjab University has been apprehended. The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, also known as Jass Panaich, a resident of Village Kheri Noudh Singh in Khamano tehsil of Fatehgarh Sahib district. He is alleged to have been involved in the firing incident targeting a student leader of SOPU at Panjab University on March 17.

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Police said the accused was traced to Village Nurpur under Amloh Police Station in Fatehgarh Sahib district during the joint operation. When police teams moved in to arrest him, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory firing by the police, the accused sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. During the operation, police recovered a .32 bore pistol, two live cartridges, four empty cartridges, and a Hyundai Creta bearing registration number PB23Z0717. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Tarn Taran Sarpanch Murder Case Update

Last month, Tarn Taran Police apprehended one of the main accused in the Sidhu Farm Sarpanch murder case along with his accomplice, following an exchange of fire. As per the police, there was an exchange of fire between the personnel and the accused. In a post on X, the Tarn Taran police said that both the accused sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment. "Sidhu Farm Sarpanch Murder Case: One main accused, along with his accomplice, was apprehended after an exchange of fire. Both sustained injuries and were hospitalised. 02 pistols were recovered. Investigation ongoing," the police posted.

The sarpanch of Thathian Mahantan village in Punjab was shot dead during a wedding function in Tarn Taran's Sarhali police station area on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Tarn Taran SSP Surinder Lamba said the deceased, identified as Harbhendra Singh, was attending the ceremony when two unidentified men opened fire. "Today, while the deceased Harbhendra Singh was attending the wedding, being held in the Sarhali police station jurisdiction, two unknown men attacked him and opened fire, leaving him seriously injured and dying on the way to the hospital," he said. (ANI)