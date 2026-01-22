Brief panic occurred at Delhi's IGI Airport after security found what looked like a 'human skeleton' in a medical student's bag. Police confirmed it was a demo skeleton for academic use but sent it for forensic tests to rule out foul play.

Panic at Delhi Airport Over Skeleton Discovery

Panic briefly erupted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today, after the security team reported the recovery of what appeared to be a "human skeleton." The incident triggered an immediate check by airport security and the Delhi Police.

Investigation Reveals It Was a Demo Skeleton

Police officials said the preliminary examination revealed the skeleton to be a demo skeleton commonly used by medical students for academic purposes. The item was found inside the luggage of a medical student, confirming that it was not linked to any criminal activity.

However, to rule out any doubt, Delhi Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination. Officials said the forensic analysis will scientifically establish that the recovered remains are indeed a demo skeleton used for educational training, and not of human origin.