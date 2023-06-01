Panel to investigate Manipur violence; Amit Shah warns rioters to surrender illegal arms

Manipur Violence: After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday. So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 1) said that a panel led by a retired judge will probe the ethnic violence in Manipur. He also said as many as six cases related to the violence will be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing a press conference, Shah said, "The probe will be conducted by CBI, under the guidance of Centre. I assure everyone that the probe will be neutral and will go to the roots of the reasons behind the violence."

"In the last 1 month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence," the Union home minister said.

"I have visited several places in Manipur in the last 3 days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities," he further said.

Shah also said that central government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of Civil society.

"Manipur government will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Central Govt to also give Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Relief measures for victims of violence in Manipur," Shah said.

"Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," he added.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday. So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

The army and police forces are conducting state-wide search operations for hidden arms caches. Surveillance by drones and deployment of security forces also continues, said officials.

