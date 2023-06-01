Shahabad murder case: Delhi court extends accused Sahil's police custody for 2 days

Earlier, Sahil was sent to police remand for 2 days. The conspiracy to kill the minor girl was hatched 15 days before the incident. The accused was frustrated as he was being ignored by the girl, reports said.

A Delhi court on Thursday (June 1) extended the police custody of accused Sahil, who was involved in the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahabad Dairy area.

Sahil had earlier confessed to the murder and said that he has no regrets for his actions. Sahil's Instagram chat reveals that he was in a relationship with many girls at the same time.

Meanwhile, it is also said that the accused allegedly threw away the knife he used to kill Sakshi into the bushes at Rithala. The knife is yet to be recovered, the officer said.

According to police, three of Sakshi's friends -- Bhawna, Ajay alias Jhabru and Neetu -- were called to join the investigation and their statements have been recorded.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "We have the accused in our custody and his interrogation is underway. We are looking at all aspects to connect the links. We are working to unearth the role of all the individuals involved in the incident. Our teams are trying to recover the weapon used in the crime."

A senior police officer said during interrogation, Sahil said he was angry after Sakshi rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to get back to him.

The probe carried out so far has revealed that no one was involved with Sahil in the crime, police said, adding that the accused has confessed to have executed it himself. He has also told police about the location in the forest area of Rithala where he threw the murder weapon but since it was dark on Sunday night, he has not been able to point out the exact spot.

The friends of the victim who were questioned have been cooperative, police said, adding that they have revealed how despite Sakshi telling Sahil sternly that she did not want to continue in a relationship with him and to stay away from her, the accused kept following her.