Documentary on impact of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' to premiere on June 2; time and live stream details here

'Mann Ki Baat: Bharat Ki Baat', a special documentary on the impact of "Mann Ki Baat" will debut on HistoryTV18 on Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m. This iconic programme just reached the milestone of 100 episodes. In order to engage with Indians on topics and concerns that are important to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began presenting "Mann Ki Baat" on October 3, 2014.

The documentary "Mann Ki Baat" looks back at a journey that has hailed many Indians who are living models of independence, optimism, and public engagement when the 100th episode of the show premieres on April 30, 2023. The Prime Minister also celebrated the efforts of unconventional thinkers who work to improve their villages, cities, districts, and neighbourhoods and make them cleaner, safer, and better places to live.

The movie also features people and narratives that have motivated the prime minister. But what truly jumps out is how this communication tool has impacted Indians all over the world, from those who reside in busy cities to those who dwell in remote mountain communities.

'Mann Ki Baat' has tackled a wide range of subjects, from environmental preservation and sustainable agricultural methods to women's empowerment and education for everyone. As depicted in the movie, the show has increased domestic travel. It has made a major contribution to the rise in popularity of yoga and healthy living.