Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Panauti-E-Azam...' Congress repeats jibe against PM Modi despite EC rap

    The Congress party persists in using the 'Panauti' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite the Election Commission issuing a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the remarks. The party shared a photo on social media with the caption 'Panauti-E-Azam.'

    Panauti-E-Azam Congress repeats jibe against PM Modi despite EC rap
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    Congress party on Friday repeated the 'Panauti' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after the Election Commission issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the remark. Utilizing the social media platform X, the Congress shared a photo featuring the Prime Minister concealed behind a curtain, labelling it 'Panauti-E-Azam.'

    The Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi followed a complaint by the BJP, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct with his 'panauti' and 'jebkatra' comments against PM Modi. The Election Commission has instructed Rahul Gandhi to provide a response by 6 pm on Saturday, justifying why action should not be taken against him.

    During an election rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi had taunted PM Modi, branding him a 'panauti' and suggesting that his presence in the stadium caused India to lose the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. 

    In response, the ECI notice pointed out that such comparisons and the use of terms like 'Jaibkatra' and 'Pannauti' by a senior leader of a national political party were unbecoming. The BJP alleged that Rahul's claim of a waiver of Rs 14,00,000 crores over the past nine years was not supported by facts and amounted to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

    In defence of PM Modi's visit to the Indian cricket team's dressing room after their World Cup final loss, the BJP brought up an incident from the past, accusing then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of insulting the Indian hockey team during the 1982 Asian Games final against Pakistan. 

    The BJP claimed that Indira Gandhi, after witnessing India's poor performance, left the match midway, causing embarrassment to the team and undermining their morale. The BJP denounced Rahul Gandhi's remarks as senseless and immature, labeling him as one who irresponsibly refers to the Prime Minister as a 'panauti.'

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'I will bid him farewell with a smile...' says father of Captain Pranjal who died fighting terrorists at Rajouri vkp

    'I will bid him farewell with a smile...' says father of Cap'n Pranjal who died fighting terrorists at Rajouri

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg

    Qatar court accepts India appeal against death penalty to ex-Navy officers next hearing soon Report gcw

    Qatar court accepts India's appeal against death penalty to ex-Navy officers: Report

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue operation halted as auger machine hits snag gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation halted as auger machine hits snag

    Rajouri encounter Sachin was to get married on December 8, now family and village await soldier mortal remains

    Rajouri encounter: Sachin was to get married on Dec 8, now family and village await soldier's mortal remains

    Recent Stories

    'I will bid him farewell with a smile...' says father of Captain Pranjal who died fighting terrorists at Rajouri vkp

    'I will bid him farewell with a smile...' says father of Cap'n Pranjal who died fighting terrorists at Rajouri

    He is almost Rohit Sharma's daughter reveals how Indian skipper is dealing with World Cup loss (WATCH) snt

    'He is almost...': Rohit Sharma's daughter reveals how Indian skipper is dealing with World Cup loss (WATCH)

    Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama? Read this RBA

    Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama? Read this

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg

    26 year old Indian PhD scholar shot dead inside car in Ohio probe underway gcw

    26-year-old Indian PhD scholar shot dead inside car in Ohio, probe underway

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon