'Panauti-E-Azam...' Congress repeats jibe against PM Modi despite EC rap

Congress party on Friday repeated the 'Panauti' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after the Election Commission issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the remark. Utilizing the social media platform X, the Congress shared a photo featuring the Prime Minister concealed behind a curtain, labelling it 'Panauti-E-Azam.'

The Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi followed a complaint by the BJP, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct with his 'panauti' and 'jebkatra' comments against PM Modi. The Election Commission has instructed Rahul Gandhi to provide a response by 6 pm on Saturday, justifying why action should not be taken against him.

During an election rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi had taunted PM Modi, branding him a 'panauti' and suggesting that his presence in the stadium caused India to lose the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.

In response, the ECI notice pointed out that such comparisons and the use of terms like 'Jaibkatra' and 'Pannauti' by a senior leader of a national political party were unbecoming. The BJP alleged that Rahul's claim of a waiver of Rs 14,00,000 crores over the past nine years was not supported by facts and amounted to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In defence of PM Modi's visit to the Indian cricket team's dressing room after their World Cup final loss, the BJP brought up an incident from the past, accusing then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of insulting the Indian hockey team during the 1982 Asian Games final against Pakistan.

The BJP claimed that Indira Gandhi, after witnessing India's poor performance, left the match midway, causing embarrassment to the team and undermining their morale. The BJP denounced Rahul Gandhi's remarks as senseless and immature, labeling him as one who irresponsibly refers to the Prime Minister as a 'panauti.'