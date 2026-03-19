Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the Palam fire site where nine died, meeting families. AAP leaders slammed the fire department's response and the BJP. The PM and Delhi government have announced ex-gratia for the victims and their families.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the site of the massive fire in Palam in which nine people died a day ago. Kejriwal also met with the bereaved families and expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of lives.

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AAP Slams BJP, Fire Department

The Delhi president of AAP, Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with other leaders of his party, also visited the site of Wednesday's blaze and met the bereaved families. They also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the tragic incident. Bharadwaj said, "BJP MLA sits here and lies that fire brigade ladders were out and everything was in order. Do they take us for fools? The public is saying that the fire brigade ladders were not out. They are coming here and doing politics. What are you mourning for? When you can't point out the flaws in your department, when you can't take action against them, then what will you even say out loud? You are covering everything up..."

The fire triggered panic in the area and prompted a large-scale emergency response.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh expressed sharp criticism over the fire department's response to the blaze that took place in the residential-cum-commerical building in the Palam area. Taking to his X platform, Singh said, "This is not an accident; it is murder. Would you believe that in the national capital, Delhi, the fire brigade's ladder wouldn't open, and they didn't even have a net? Where the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and all the big leaders reside, 9 members of AAP leader Rajendra Kashyap ji's family burned to death in the fire--they kept screaming, kept shouting, the fire brigade vehicle arrived after 1 hour, and even when it did, their ladder wouldn't open, and they didn't even have a net. Right before people's eyes, 9 lives were extinguished in an instant. Rajendra bhai is a dedicated comrade of AAP; he oversees the party's work in Goa. This immense suffering has befallen him, for which there is no compensation. May God grant peace to the souls of his family members and give him the strength to bear this sorrow. "

Government Announces Probe, Compensation

On the other hand, State Minister Ashish Sood, while talking to the reporters, said, "This is very unfortunate. A family has suffered a huge loss. The Chief Minister has immediately made announcements for the injured and deceased persons. The government will investigate this seriously. The culprits in this case will not be spared. Investigation will be conducted within 24 hours, and action will be taken.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the fire. Taking to X, he said that "the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in Palam, Delhi, is deeply painful." "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his "deepest condolences on the unfrotunate incident" and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the building fire. A Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia to the injured was also announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Delhi government also announced compensation for victims. According to the Chief Minister's Office, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, while Rs 5 lakh will be given in cases involving deceased children. (ANI)