Congress leader Sreenadevi Kunjamma's activities in Palakkad have sparked speculation that she may be the party's candidate for the Assembly polls, potentially replacing MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is embroiled in sexual assault cases.

Congress Pathanamthitta District Panchayat member Sreenadevi Kunjamma has become active in Palakkad district, triggering fresh political discussions ahead of the Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speculation Over Palakkad Candidature

With the current Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, a native of Pathanamthitta, reportedly unlikely to be considered for candidature following his repeated arrests in alleged sexual assault cases, speculation is growing within party circles that Sreenadevi Kunjamma may be fielded as the Congress candidate. The buzz strengthened after Sreenadevi visited several key locations in Palakkad along with local Congress leaders, including Rahul Mamkootathil's personal assistant Sujith. During the visit, she offered prayers at the Kalpathy temple, participated in the temple's annadanam (community meal), and sought the elders' blessings.

Past Controversies and Internal Dissent

Earlier, the Pathanamthitta District Congress Committee (DCC) had sought an explanation from Sreenadevi for publicly supporting Rahul Mamkootathil after his arrest in an alleged sexual assault case. She joined the Congress after leaving the CPI and had expressed support for Rahul even during her tenure in the CPI. At the time, the CPI leadership had openly opposed her stand. Meanwhile, a section of Congress leaders is reportedly unhappy that members of Rahul Mamkootathil's staff accompanied Sreenadevi during her visit to Palakkad.

Election Outlook

The development has added to internal discussions within the party regarding a possible candidature from the constituency. Kerala will go for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026, to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. In 2021, the LDF alliance won 99 seats, while the Congress-led UDF alliance secured only 41 seats in the 140-member assembly. NDA failed to open its account. (ANI)