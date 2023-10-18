Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Palakkad leads on day 1 of Kerala State Sports Meet

    Palakkad district is leading after the first day of the Kerala State Sports Meet at Kunnamkulam. Malappuram is in the second spot with 37 points

    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Thrissur: Palakkad district is leading after the first day of the Kerala State Sports Meet at Kunnamkulam, Thrissur. The district so far earned 7 gold medals, 4 silver medals to add up a total of 50 points.

    Meanwhile, Malappuram is in the second spot with 37 points including 4 gold medals, 5 silver medals and two bronze medals.

    The sports meet started with 3000 m race of junior girls. Gopika Gopi of GVHSS won the first prize in 3000 m. Ashwini S. Nair of Usha School of Athletics secured the second position, and Anumol Saji from Mar Basil School in Ernakulam bagged the third prize.

    Around 2,680 students are competing across 98 events in the sports meet. The state school sports meet is being conducted in Thrissur after a gap of 15 years. 

    15 buses were prepared for the transportation of sportspeople who will participate in the sports fair. The Executive Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority informed that the availability of drinking water at the residence has been ensured.

    The medical department, under the leadership of the Taluk Superintendent, is ready to deal with any health problems that the athletes may have. There will be around fifteen ambulances. Allopathy, Ayurveda, and homoeopathy medical departments will also function. The services of the Royal and Malankara Medical College Hospitals were also ensured for sportspeople in emergency situations.
     

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
