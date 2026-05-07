Former DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai calls Pakistan's promotion of Gen Asim Munir to Field Marshal a spectacle to mask failures after 'Operation Sindoor', where India successfully destroyed 9 terror camps and killed over 100 terrorists.

Former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Thursday characterised the self-promotion of Pakistan's top brass following "Operation Sindoor" as more of a spectacle than a strategic milestone.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, the General didn't mince words when asked about Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir elevating his own rank in the wake of the operation. "What can I say," Lt Gen Ghai remarked with a subtle shrug. "We have looked at that process with some kind of amusement."

While Islamabad has attempted to project the operation as a decisive tactical success, Indian military leadership appears to view the subsequent celebrations, specifically the elevation of General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, with scepticism. The Indian Army views these internal Pakistani promotions as "optical manoeuvres" rather than shifts in actual combat capability.

Pakistan's Justification for Promotion

The Pakistani federal cabinet in May 2025 approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to Field Marshal in a move widely viewed as an attempt to mask recent military and strategic failures. The government cited his leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the confrontation with India, labelled Marka-i-Haq, as grounds for the honour, Dawn reported. Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government is projecting the outcome as a "historic victory," praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict.

Heavy Casualties and Narrative Building

Ghai also took another jibe at Pakistan, saying it should focus more on strengthening its operational capabilities rather than narrative building, adding that better investment in combat preparedness would improve outcomes.

Ghai said that Pakistan suffered significant losses during Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He further said that available information, including award lists, indicated heavy casualties on the Pakistani side, including the killing of over 100 terrorists at nine terror camps.

Operation Sindoor: A Tactical Overview

In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala.

Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)