    Pakistani woman meets Noida man while playing PUBG; comes to India with 4 children

    Police have detained a Pakistani woman and her four children who were illegally staying in Greater Noida, where they were allegedly sheltered by a local man who met her through online game PUBG.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 9:19 PM IST

    A Pakistani woman and her four children have been apprehended by the police for illegally residing in Greater Noida, with allegations that they were being sheltered by a local man whom she met through the online game PUBG. The authorities have also detained the man, a resident of Greater Noida, who allegedly provided accommodation for them.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), Saad Miya Khan, confirmed that the Pakistani woman, in her late 20s, and the local man were in custody. The woman's four children are also under police supervision.

    "The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman's four children are also in police custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told PTI.

    The police officer stated that the connection between the Pakistani woman and the local man originated through their engagement in the popular online game PUBG. Their virtual acquaintance eventually developed into a friendship. Currently, both individuals are being interrogated, and further information will be disclosed once the questioning concludes.

    "The man and the woman are being questioned right now. Further details and facts would be shared once the questioning is over," Khan added.

    According to a local police official, the woman and her children reportedly entered India through Nepal last month before traveling to Uttar Pradesh and eventually reaching Greater Noida by bus. Allegedly, they were residing in the rented accommodation provided by the local man, who resides in Greater Noida's Rabupura area.

