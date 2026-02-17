Ambala STF arrested two Pakistani nationals at Ambala Cantt Railway Station who escaped from a juvenile home in J&K. The duo, along with an Indian accomplice, was reportedly trying to flee to Nepal via the UP border.

Ambala's Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested two Pakistani nationals from the Ambala Cantt Railway Station premises who had escaped from the Juvenile Observation Home in Ranbir Singh Pura of Jammu and Kashmir after allegedly shooting at security personnel, officials said on Tuesday.

The three people were allegedly trying to escape from the UP-Nepal border. The suspects were arrested at Ambala Cantt Railway Station and handed over to the Jammu Police.

Three Inmates Escaped, One Masterminded Plan

SP STF Vikrant Bhushan said that a total of three people, two Pakistani nationals and one Indian, had escaped from the home. "Yesterday evening, two Pakistani nationals and one Indian national escaped from the RS Pura District Juvenile Observation Home in Jammu... We have apprehended both Pakistani nationals. Their names are Mohammad Sanula, 20, resident of District Muzaffargarh, Punjab Province, Pakistan. The other is Ahsan Anwar, 21, District Nankana, Punjab Province, Pakistan. Both were convicted in the Juvenile Observation Home, one since 2021 and the other since 2019. We have handed them over to the J-K Police," he said.

Another accomplice, Indian national Karamjeet alias Guga, also escaped from jail with them, adding that "he was the mastermind. Their plan was to help the two Pakistani nationals escape from the UP-Nepal border," Bhushan said.

