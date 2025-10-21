A Pakistani national, Hussain Ahmed, arrested upon reaching Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, is facing a trial in Lahore. He had been staying with his wife, a resident of Goa, for the last 25 years since their marriage.

A Pakistani national, Hussain Ahmed, who had been living in India for over two decades with his Goan wife, now finds himself in a legal battle in Lahore. His arrest came soon after he was deported to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which claimed 26 lives and reignited tensions between the two nations.

Ahmed, who had reportedly been residing in India for nearly 25 years since his marriage, was directed to return to Pakistan under an Indian government order issued days after the deadly attack. Complying with the directive, he crossed the Wagah Border on April 29, only to be intercepted by Pakistani Rangers for failing to produce valid identification documents.

Though Ahmed claimed to be a Pakistani citizen, he was unable to substantiate it; his Pakistani passport, last issued by the Pakistan High Commission in the UAE in July 2000, had long expired. With no living blood relatives or valid proof of residence in Pakistan, authorities detained and later arrested him under the Foreigners Act for unlawful stay.

His bail plea was first rejected by a Lahore judicial magistrate in August, followed by another dismissal by the sessions court in September. The Lahore High Court, which heard his third bail application, dismissed it as withdrawn on September 30, though it instructed the trial court to conclude proceedings within two months.

Prosecutors have maintained that Ahmed “was residing illegally and unlawfully in Pakistan” and is therefore not entitled to bail. The case highlights the complexities of citizenship and cross-border identity that often leave individuals caught in political crossfire.

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, led to Operation Sindoor — India’s retaliatory offensive targeting terror bases across the border. The operation inflicted significant damage, following which Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart. Both sides agreed to cease all military actions and firing from 5 p.m. IST on May 10, 2025, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.