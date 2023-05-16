Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan intelligence officer in touch with DRDO scientist had also contacted IAF corporal: Maha ATS

    Pradeep Kurulkar, a director at one of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) labs in Pune, was arrested by the ATS on May 3.

    First Published May 16, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

    A Pakistan Intelligence Officer, allegedly in touch with DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar arrested on charges of leaking confidential information after he was apparently honey-trapped, had also contacted an Indian Air Force employee of corporal rank, a Maharashtra ATS official said on Tuesday.

    He said the state Anti-Terrorism Squad was examining whether this has any connection with the Kurulkar case.

    The ATS has identified the IAF official based in the Bengaluru unit and his statement was recorded. He will be made a witness in the case, the ATS official said.

    Prima facie, the Internet Protocol (IP) address used by the PIO to contact the IAF employee was the same which was used to contact Kurulkar.

    A special court in Pune on Tuesday remanded Kurulkar in judicial custody till May 29, following which he was shifted to Yerawada Central Prison, officials said.

    Also read: Arrested DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS

    On Monday, the special court extended his police custody till Tuesday after the prosecution said his mobile phone needs to be analysed.

    The DRDO scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a 'Pakistan Intelligence Operative' through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said last week, adding it was a case of honeytrap.

    After his arrest, an offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against the DRDO scientist.

    The prosecution earlier informed the court that they had seized a phone on which a PIO (Person of Indian Origin) agent had messaged Kurulkar using an Indian number.

    Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
