Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir stood on American soil on August 10, 2025, and threatened to “take half the world down” with nuclear weapons if his country felt cornered. Should India be concerned?

In a shocking show of arrogance, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir stood on American soil on August 10, 2025, and threatened to “take half the world down” with nuclear weapons if his country felt cornered. He made this statement at a grand black-tie dinner in Tampa, Florida, hosted by a Pakistani businessman. His words were clearly aimed at India—a country that has heard such threats many times from across the border. But let’s be honest—this was not the roar of a lion. It was the desperate cry of someone feeling trapped.

As Indians, we must see through this drama. Our true strength lies in unity, steady progress, and a smart, well-prepared defence.

Why now, and why in the US?

The timing is no coincidence. Pakistan is going through a very difficult period—its economy is in trouble, its politics are unstable, and it is becoming more isolated in the world. Tensions with India have been high for years, especially over Kashmir and cross-border terrorism.

Recently, border tensions and Pakistan’s open support for militant groups have further worsened the atmosphere. Munir’s visit to the US was meant to win sympathy and perhaps seek aid or alliances to support his weak position at home.

By making this nuclear threat on US soil, Munir wanted global headlines. He hoped to put pressure on America to take Pakistan’s side and frighten India into backing down. This is a classic move—loud words to hide a collapsing situation.

However, the United States, once a close ally of Pakistan, stayed silent. They know that such talk is mostly for show and not backed by real action.

How real is the threat?

The truth is—this idea of “destroying half the world” is highly unrealistic. Yes, Pakistan has nuclear weapons—around 170 by expert estimates—and these can cause huge destruction in a regional war. They could kill many people and damage the environment.

But wiping out half the world? That is pure exaggeration, like a Bollywood villain making impossible claims.

Scientists say that even a full-scale nuclear war between India and Pakistan would cause a “nuclear winter”—cooling the earth and causing crop failures—but it would not wipe out half the planet.

Munir’s words are aimed at creating fear, not telling the truth. Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are meant to stop attacks, not rule the world. If they were used, the reply from India would be swift and devastating. Our country has built strong defences, including advanced missiles like Agni and BrahMos, ready to protect us.

India’s clear stand

India has always been a responsible nuclear power. We follow the policy of “no first use.” This means we will never start a nuclear war—but if we are attacked, our response will be quick and powerful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government believes in peace through strength—by building our economy, modernising our military, and strengthening global friendships with countries like the US, Russia, and Japan.

While Pakistan wastes its limited money on weapons, India invests in development. We are lifting millions out of poverty, building modern infrastructure, and becoming a technology leader. Munir’s threat only exposes Pakistan’s weakness—a country that depends on foreign aid while dreaming about destruction.

Stay calm, stay united

Indians should not lose sleep over this. We must stand firmly with our leaders and armed forces.

India is always ready for peaceful talks—but only if Pakistan stops supporting terrorism. The world must speak against such dangerous statements because nuclear threats put everyone at risk.

If the time ever comes, we know India has faced many big challenges and come out stronger. Our culture teaches us patience and determination. Pakistan may make noise, but India keeps moving forward.

In the end, Munir’s words are just a cry for attention from a troubled country. India stands for peace, progress, and real strength—the kind that builds, not destroys.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com )

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views or stance of the organization. The organization assumes no responsibility for the content shared.