Former Pakistan cricketer reacted to Pahalgam terror attack, where 28 tourists were killed. He joined other international figures condemning the violence and calling for justice.

Former Pakistan cricketer and coach Mohammad Hafeez broke his silence over a brutal attack on civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.

The heinous terror attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where the tourists were picnicking when the terrorists emerged from the dense forest of Baisaran meadows, 7 km from the resort town of the city. Described as one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the Pulwana terror attack in 2019, the tragedy saw 28 tourists, including two foreign nationals, killed after the terrorists opened fire on civilians in Pahalgam.

The attack sent shockwaves across the country and received widespread condemnation from the leaders across the world, including the US president Donald Trump, Russia president Vladimir Putin, and France president Emmauel Macron, Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni, China president Jinping Xi, and others, who expressed solidarity with the victims and called for united effort to combat all forms of terrorism.

Mohammad Hafeez heartbroken over Pahalgam terror attack

Mohammad Hafeez expressed his deep sorrow over what happened in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Taking to X handle (formerly Twitter), Hafeez penned a two-word tweet that reflected his sadness over the horrifying incident in the region.

“Sad & heartbroken #PahalgamTerroristAttack.” Former Pakistan cricketer wrote on X.

Mohammad Hafeez is the second Pakistani cricketer to react to the shocking incident of terror attack on the innocent civilians in Pahalgam. The first to react was Danish Kaneria. The former Pakistan spinner took to his X handle and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, while highlighting repeated violence against Hindus.

“Another brutal attack in Pahalgam. From Bangladesh to Bengal to Kashmir, the same mindset targets Hindus. But 'seculars' and the judiciary insist the attackers are 'oppressed minorities.' Victims deserve justice.” Kaneria wrote on X.

Meanwhile, The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endorsed the shutdown across the union territory to protest the killings of innocent victims in Pahalgam’s terror attack. Peaceful protests have been taking place at several places, with the protesters castigating the terror attack while demanding justice for the victims.

Home Minister Amit Shah assures of justice

Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims, who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack after laying the wreath in Srinagar. Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir soon after the terror attack to take stock of the situation and visited the site.

Shah met the grieving families in Srinagar and condoled them for the loss of their loved ones in the gruesome terror attack. After the meeting the victims’ families, Shah took to his X handle and ensured that perpetrators behind the gruesome attack on the civilians will be brought to justice.

“The pain of losing loved ones in the Pulwama terrorist attack is something every Indian feels. This sorrow cannot be expressed in words.” Shah wrote on X

“I assure all these families and the entire nation that those terrorists who killed innocent, perpetrators will not be spared.” he added.