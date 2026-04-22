On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims, reaffirming India's resolve against terrorism and vowing that the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on this day last year, reaffirming India's resolve against terrorism.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal described the incident as a "cowardly attack" and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives, while also praising the Indian armed forces for their role in defending the nation.

"On this very day, cowardly terrorists had rained bullets down on innocent people in Pahalgam. My humble tribute to all the innocent citizens who lost their lives in this cowardly attack," Kejriwal wrote.

"Let the terrorists and those who harbour them know that India is a strong nation. Patriotism permeates every particle of this land. Our brave soldiers stand deployed in defence of Mother India. This country will never be weakened. The complete annihilation of terrorism is inevitable," he added.

आज ही के दिन कायर आतंकवादियों ने पहलगाम में मासूम लोगों पर गोलियां बरसाई थीं। इस कायराना हमले में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले सभी निर्दोष नागरिकों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। आतंकवादी और उन्हें पनाह देने वाले ये जान लें कि भारत एक मज़बूत देश है। यहाँ के कण-कण में देशभक्ति है। भारत माँ की… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2026

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army reiterated its strong stance against terrorism, recalling the decisive military response under 'Operation Sindoor' and warning of assured retaliation for any acts against India.

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

PM Modi remembers victims, reiterates anti-terror resolve

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack, reiterating India's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and affirmed that the country remains united in grief and determined to dismantle "the heinous designs of terrorists."

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the PM wrote.

Operation Sindoor: India's retaliation

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. (ANI)