Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. He said India's response to terror is firm, decisive, and unwavering, and the nation will never forget the cowardly act.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that India's response to terrorism remains "firm, decisive and unwavering" as the nation marked one year since the deadly incident in which 26 tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Remembering the victims of the April 22, 2025, terror attack, Singh said, "Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation. India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity." Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2026

PM Modi Pays Homage

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the 26 victims of the attack, reiterating the country's unified stand against terrorism. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the lives lost would "never be forgotten" and expressed solidarity with grieving families. "As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," Modi stated.

Details of the 2025 Terror Attack

The terror attack, carried out in Pahalgam, one of Jammu and Kashmir's prominent tourist destinations, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 civilians. The assailants reportedly targeted victims based on their religious identity, drawing widespread condemnation and outrage across the country.

Operation Sindoor and Military Escalation

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian armed forces struck multiple terror launchpads linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, significantly damaging their operational capabilities.

The operation triggered retaliatory actions from Pakistan, including drone attacks and cross-border shelling, leading to a brief four-day military escalation. Indian forces responded with precision strikes, reportedly targeting key radar installations in Lahore and areas near Gujranwala.

Following the escalation, both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after communication between their respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO).

Indian Army's Message of Deterrence

On the eve of the anniversary, the Indian Army also recalled the operation, underlining its message of deterrence. "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united," the Army said. (ANI)