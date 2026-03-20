AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) help desk in Hyderabad to help voters verify and update their details in the electoral roll. The facility at the party HQ will have trained staff and helpline numbers.

AIMIM Launches Voter Assistance Help Desk

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) help desk at party headquarters Darussalam in Hyderabad to extend assistance to voters for the electoral roll revision process, which will soon begin in Telangana, the party said in a press release.

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According to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the initiative aims to facilitate the public in verifying, correcting, and updating their details in the Voters List. The help desk will provide necessary guidance and support to ensure accurate mapping of voter information, enabling eligible citizens to confirm their inclusion in the electoral rolls. Trained representatives will be available to assist individuals, the press release stated.

"All voters are encouraged to make use of this facility and ensure that their details are correctly reflected, thereby safeguarding their democratic right to vote. Voters can contact Helpline Numbers: 9100043150, 9100043151, 9100043152. Time: 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM," the party said in the release.

Telangana CEO Conducts Training for Electoral Officers

Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana on Tuesday conducted a training session for Electoral Officers (EROs) and District Level Master Trainers from four districts - Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda, ahead of the SIR exercise in the state.

"The Chief Electoral Officer Telangana conducted a comprehensive training session at the CEO Telangana Office, Hyderabad, on 17/03/2026 for Electoral Officers (EROs) and District Level Master Trainers from four districts - Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda. A total of 42 EROs and 26 DLMTs attended the training programme, which focused on Electoral Roll management, mapping of electors and the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) with emphasis on preparedness and accuracy in the electoral process. The SLMT & Toopran RDO explained the SIR process during the Training. The joint CEO M. Satyavani, Dy CEO, B. Harisingh and all Nodal Officers and staff concerned were present," Telangana CEO wrote on X.

Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is part of the nationwide electoral roll revision being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across the country. Phase I of the SIR began with Bihar, while in the Phase II, the ECI conducted the exercise in nine States, namely Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and three UTs, namely Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. (ANI)