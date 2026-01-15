AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi urged high voter turnout in Maharashtra's municipal polls, calling the BMC election's impact 'limited to Mumbai'. He also voiced concerns over students in Iran and a reported communal clash in Hyderabad.

Owaisi on Maharashtra Municipal Polls

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to voters to actively participate in the high-stakes municipal elections underway across Maharashtra. Reacting to BMC elections, Owaisi said, "What will happen in Mumbai is limited to Mumbai only." He also commented on issues ranging from Indian students stranded in Iran and a reported communal clash in Hyderabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Owaisi urged citizens to exercise their democratic right as Maharashtra votes across 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "The public should come forward and exercise their right to vote in the municipal elections being held in Maharashtra. This gives you a good opportunity to express your likes and dislikes," he said, adding that his party had run a "very successful campaign" and was hopeful of positive results.

Reacting to speculation around the alliance between the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai, Owaisi said its impact would largely be confined to the city. "What will happen in Mumbai is limited to Mumbai only. People will go out and vote today, and by tomorrow they will know what the impact was," he remarked.

Concerns Over Students Stranded in Iran

Owaisi also raised concerns over Indian students stranded in Iran, particularly those studying at Shahid Beheshti University. He said he had received distress calls from parents, noting issues such as internet shutdowns, lack of financial resources, and universities withholding passports. He urged the government and the External Affairs Ministry to urgently prepare an evacuation plan.

Allegations of Communal Disturbance in Hyderabad

On a reported communal clash in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, Owaisi alleged attempts to disturb communal harmony. "These incidents are happening at night and at places with a history of communal violence," he said, questioning the role of local police despite the city's extensive CCTV and facial recognition infrastructure.

Maharashtra Election Details

As Maharashtra goes to the polls on Thursday, voting is being held from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, with counting scheduled for Friday from 10 am.

The elections cover 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, which has 227 wards, 114 reserved for women and 113 general seats.

A total of 1,03,44,315 voters are eligible to vote, comprising 55,16,707 men, 48,26,509 women, and 1,099 other voters. (ANI)