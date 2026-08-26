AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called on Telangana citizens to verify their voter details during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision. He also attacked the RSS and BJP, accusing them of preferring the 'Manusmriti' over the Indian Constitution.

Owaisi Urges Participation in Voter Roll Revision

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi urged citizens to actively participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Telangana. Addressing the "Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen" at the party headquarters in Darussalam on Tuesday, Owaisi said the Election Commission of India (ECI) released a draft electoral roll on August 17, giving citizens a window to verify and correct their entries before the September deadline.

"Do you know that the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process is underway in Telangana? ECI released a draft list on August 17. We now have a window of time until September 17... I earnestly request all of you: when you receive a notice from the ERO (Electoral Registration Officer), it will specify the date and time of your hearing, and you must attend on that day. If, for some reason, you cannot attend, you may depute someone else to represent you... For those who could not submit their enumeration forms and whose names do not appear in the draft roll: do not worry. Simply fill out Form 6 and submit it to the BLO (Booth Level Officer)... your name will be included in the final electoral roll... It is also mandatory for those who did not receive an enumeration form to submit Form 6. In this regard, the doors of the Majlis at Darussalam are always open," he said.

Attacks RSS, BJP over Constitution

Owaisi also launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of historically preferring the 'Manusmriti' over the Indian Constitution. He questioned the RSS's commitment to the document drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"I am asking those associated with the RSS about Manusmriti. Is it not true that on November 26, 1949, we adopted the Constitution? Yet, four days later, on November 30, a mouthpiece of the RSS published a complaint against it, stating that it wasn't a constitution at all and that it should have been the Manusmriti. They had issues with the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar," Owaisi said.

Targets Savarkar

The AIMIM chief further targeted Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, contrasting his actions in the Andaman Cellular Jail with those of Muslim freedom fighters. "Savarkar was in support of Manusmriti. While he was in Andaman jail, he was writing letters to the British, saying, 'I am with you, please release me.' But what were we doing? Allama Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi was also in jail; he endured hardships but never wrote a 'love letter' to the British. Instead, he issued a fatwa for Jihad against them. Even today, his grave stands in the Andaman as a testament," he asserted. (ANI)