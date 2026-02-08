Campaigning in Zaheerabad, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over an alleged anti-Muslim video, framing the municipal election as a fight against communalism and a push for local development and minority rights.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Zaheerabad as part of the campaign for the Telangana municipal elections.

Owaisi Slams Assam CM Over 'Hate' Video

During the rally, he slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly posting a video depicting violence against a person in a cap. By highlighting a video in which a high-ranking official symbolically "fires" at a person identified by their religious attire (beard and cap), the Zaheerabad campaign shifted from local drains and streetlights to a much larger, national crisis of dignity. He urged voters to elect AIMIM candidates to provide grassroots representation and counter communalism.

"If you think that communalism has ended, remember, no matter who comes to power, the poison of communalism persists. And the remedy, the antidote for the poison of communalism, is that you make the representatives of the Majlis successful. You see that in the country, the Chief Minister of Assam makes a video where he has a gun in his hand. And he fires a bullet. The bullet hits a person wearing a beard and a cap. Tell me, he is the Chief Minister of Assam from the BJP. He posts a video from the BJP's social media. Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen strongly condemns that video. And Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, God willing, will also file a complaint with the police against it. So that a case can be registered against the Chief Minister of Assam. They are working to spread religious hatred against Muslims," said Owaisi.

Call for Unity and Grassroots Strength

Owaisi also called on voters to support his party for inclusive development and effective local governance, citing its efforts to address local issues and protect Muslim rights. Owaisi stressed unity, reminding voters that AIMIM's strength lies in their support.

"My request to you is to use your vote on the 11th for the Kite symbol to strengthen your organisation, maintain your unity, and strengthen your leadership at the grassroots level in Zahirabad. People often make statements and level allegations, but remember: this election is not just a municipal election. This election gives us a message, and we must act through our vote to keep our unity strong. Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has been serving the public for many years," he said.

AIMIM's Role During Communal Clashes

He highlights relief efforts during the Jainoor violence, support for victims, and advocacy for minority rights, and criticised Congress and BRS for inaction during crises, emphasising AIMIM's proactive approach.

"Opponents of the Majlis say that the Majlis is not the ruling party. At times, BRS was in power after Telangana's formation, and now the Congress party is. I want to ask those who claim they are in power today... On September 4, 2024, a riot occurred in Jainoor. And in this riot, 110 shops belonging to Muslims were damaged in Jainoor. For 25 days, a social boycott of Muslims was carried out in Jainur," he said.

Jainoor Violence and Relief Efforts

He alleged a 20-25-day social boycott of Muslims and claimed that while the ruling Congress and former ruling BRS did nothing, the AIMIM provided ₹55 lakh in relief (₹36 lakh for shops, ₹15 lakh in ration, and ₹5 lakh cash).

"Those who say today that the Congress party is in power, those who say the Majlis is not in power, not in control... The BRS people who ask what the Majlis does... brother, you were in power. You are in power; you could have given something from the government. You were also in power for 10 years; you could have given something. No one did anything," added Owaisi.

Medak Town Clashes Intervention

He also raised the issue of the Medak Town Clashes (June 2024). Occurring just before Bakrid, this involved a mob attack on Madarsa Mushtaq-ul-Uloom over animal sacrifice. He said that MLA Kausar Mohiuddin intervened and that the AIMIM provided legal and medical aid to the injured.

"After the 2023 Assembly elections, a riot occurred in Medak town. In Medak town, before Bakrid, a riot occurred. Shops were burnt. And the rioters, the bad elements, entered a hospital which belonged to a poor Hindu brother. They vandalised that hospital. What was the issue? Not to offer sacrifice on Bakrid. You are in power, right? You are the ruling party. BRS, you were the ruling party. You should have gone there. Why didn't you people go? You didn't go," added AIMIM Chief.

Focus on Local Governance and Development

Speaking to supporters, AIMIM chief Owaisi said that municipal elections play a crucial role in shaping everyday civic life, as local bodies are directly responsible for issues such as sanitation, drinking water, roads, street lighting, and public health. He stressed that strong and accountable leadership at the municipal level is essential to address people's day-to-day problems.

The AIMIM chief alleged that successive governments have failed to adequately address the concerns of common citizens, particularly those living in smaller towns and minority-dominated areas. He said his party has consistently raised issues related to basic amenities, employment opportunities, education, and healthcare, both inside and outside legislative forums.

"We have only remained voters; we must use our vote to choose leadership that works for the people, not just promises," he said, appealing to residents of Zaheerabad to support AIMIM candidates in the civic polls.

Highlighting the importance of municipal governance, Owaisi said, empowered urban local bodies can accelerate development and ensure the transparent implementation of welfare schemes. He reiterated that AIMIM's focus remains on justice, equality, and development for all sections of society.

"The Constitution gives us the right to choose our leadership with our votes. Whether it is Congress, BRS or BJP, voters must decide which parties have delivered on their promises," Owaisi said.

Election Schedule

The municipal elections in Telangana will be held on 11 February. Voting will take place on the same day in a single phase across seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities in the state. The vote count will be conducted on 13 February. (ANI)