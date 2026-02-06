AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the RSS-BJP, claiming US President Trump dictated India's oil policy to PM Modi. In Bhainsa, he questioned India's strategic autonomy regarding US deals and Chinese investments despite its support for Pakistan.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, raising concerns over the recent India-US trade deal. Addressing a rally in Telangana's Bhainsa on Thursday, Owaisi alleged that US President Donald Trump dictated India's oil procurement choices. He claimed that Trump asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop purchasing oil from Russia and instead buy it from Venezuela, to which PM Modi allegedly agreed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Owaisi questions India's strategic autonomy

Questioning India's strategic autonomy, Owaisi said that despite China supplying nearly 80% of Pakistan's weapons, the Modi government "rolled out the red carpet" for Chinese investments. "I want to ask the people of RSS-BJP. Trump tells us who India will purchase oil from. Trump told Modi not to purchase oil from Russia but to purchase it from Venezuela. Modi said, "Yes, Sir." China sent 80% of the weapons to Pakistan. Modi rolled out the red carpet for China and invited them for investment," Owaisi said.

Cites ex-Army Chief's memoir on Ladakh standoff

Owaisi also referred to the controversy surrounding excerpts from former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoirs that were discussed in Parliament. He claimed that when Chinese troops entered Ladakh, the former Army Chief sought instructions from the Prime Minister, who allegedly responded, "Jo uchit hai wahi karo" (Do what is appropriate). "Former Army chief asked Modi regarding the action when the Chinese forces came to Ladakh. Modi said, "Jo uchit hai wahi karo"...What is this? He should have said to push them back." Owaisi added.

Uproar in Parliament

This comes amidst a heated uproar in Parliament following Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh. BJP leaders argued that referencing the book violated House rules and could demoralise the armed forces. (ANI)