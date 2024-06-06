Overall 65.79% voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; check state-wise details

The recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 witnessed a voter turnout of 65.79%, according to the Election Commission of India.

The recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 witnessed a voter turnout of 65.79%, according to the Election Commission of India. The official data indicates a decrease in voter turnout compared to the 2019 elections, which had a participation rate of 67.1%.

According to data shared by Anuj Chandak, Joint Director (Media) of the Election Commission, Assam registered the highest voter turnout of 81.56% followed by Andhra Pradesh at 80.66% among the states, while among the Union Territories Lakshadweep recorded the highest voter turnout with 84.16%.

According to the data, Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout of 56.19%, followed by Mizoram at 56.87% and Uttar Pradesh at 56.92%.

The national average of male voter turnout stood at 65.80%, while 65.78% voters were women and 27.08% were others.

It's worth noting that India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Following the counting of votes on June 4, Narendra Modi is poised to assume office as prime minister for an unprecedented third consecutive term, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victory with 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Here's a look at at state-wise voter turnout details:

