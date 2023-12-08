Over Rs 100 crore found during raid at Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad's residences, counting machine breaks down

Income Tax raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's properties unveil over 100 crore in cash, triggering a political storm. Sahu, a Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand with deep family ties to Congress, faces scrutiny over the staggering cash find, surpassing his declared assets in 2018. Opposition parties seize on the controversy.

The Income Tax Department raids on various locations linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu uncovered a colossal cache of cash. Multiple properties in Ranchi, Lohardaga, Odisha, and Bengal underwent simultaneous searches, leading to the seizure of over 100 crore rupees in cash.

The raids, spanning several days, targeted properties associated with Sahu's family business, including the renowned Baldev Sahu liquor manufacturing company and Group of Companies. The staggering sum discovered during the searches left tax officials grappling to count and transport the immense haul.



Reportedly, the cash counted thus far has surpassed the 100 crore mark, with counting machines struggling under the weight of the mountainous pile of currency notes. The seized cash, primarily in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100, overflowed from safes, sacks, and drawers, necessitating the use of multiple bags and sacks for transportation.

Despite declaring assets amounting to Rs 34 crore in his election affidavit in 2018, the recent revelation of the colossal cash reserves has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy.

The magnitude of the find has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition parties, notably the BJP, capitalizing on the situation to criticize the Congress party. Former BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash took to social media to express concerns about the implications of such a significant cash discovery at the residence of a Congress MP.



The raid, uncovering stashes of cash tucked away in an almirah in Odisha's Bolangir, has caused a stir, with ongoing efforts to count and assess the total amount seized meticulously. The counting process, initiated late Wednesday, extended well into Thursday night, with reports indicating breakdowns of note-counting machines due to the sheer volume of currency.

Who is Dhiraj Prasad Sahu?

Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, a prominent figure in the Congress party, serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Jharkhand. Hailing from a family deeply rooted in industry, Dhiraj is a businessman with a strong political legacy. His brother, Shiv Prasad Sahu, also had a stint as an MP and their family's ties with the Congress date back to India's independence.



His political journey began in 1977, marked by active involvement and even imprisonment during the Jail Bharo movement in 1978. His entry into the Rajya Sabha in June 2009 marked a significant milestone in his political career.

He has a regular presence on social media, and Dhiraj Sahu frequently shares messages concerning senior Congress figures. His profile gained attention in 2020 following the Supreme Court's dismissal of an election-related petition filed by BJP candidate Pradeep Sothanalia. The 2018 Rajya Sabha elections had seen a challenge from the BJP against Dhiraj Sahu's election.

