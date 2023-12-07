Over 3 lakh petitions received during Nava Kerala Sadas; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures action

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Dec 7) said that the Nava Kerala Sadas received over 3 lakh petitions till December 6. He assured that the issues raised in the petitions would be solved within the promised time.

Chalakkudy: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Nava Kerala Sadas is raising a new model not only of democracy but also of administration. He said that until Wednesday (Dec 6), the public outreach programme received 3,00,571 petitions to grab the government's attention and find solutions at each platform. It is a huge challenge to quickly process such a large number of requests from the people. However, he said that the government systems are working like a well-oiled machine to come up with solutions within the promised time.

On November 18 and 19, a total of 14,701 petitions were received at the counters set up as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod district. As many as 255 complaints have been settled and 11,950 are under consideration in various departmental offices. Action on 14 incomplete and vague complaints has been kept on hold and actions on 2482 cases have been initiated.

The departments of Water Resources, Public Works, Public Education, Health, Family Welfare, Revenue, Food, Civil Supplies, Cooperation, Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), Public Education, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development received more petitions. As many as 4488 petitions in Life Scheme in the Local Self-Government Department, 4139 in the Revenue Department, 580 in the Collectorate, 496 in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, 359 in the Public Education Department, 331 in the Public Works Department, 305 in the Labor Department, 303 in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department, 302 in the Cooperation Department, and 257 in the Health and Family Welfare Department were received for consideration.

A total of 28801 petitions were received from 11 assembly constituencies in the Kannur district. Most of the petitions were related to LSGD. Out of 8,663 petitions received, action was initiated on 4,614 petitions. The petitions received in different departments are Revenue-5836, Cooperation-2118, Public Education-1274, Food and Civil Supplies-1265, Labor Department-1231, Public Works-722, Health and Family Welfare-719, Social Justice-596 and Water Resources-458. Of these, 312 have been settled so far.

The Chief Minister said that the Nava Kerala Sadas has already been able to find solutions to various problems affecting individuals and society as a whole.