Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Over 3 lakh petitions received during Nava Kerala Sadas; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures action

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Dec 7) said that the Nava Kerala Sadas received over 3 lakh petitions till December 6. He assured that the issues raised in the petitions would be solved within the promised time.

    Over 3 lakh complaints petitions received during Nava Kerala Sadas; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures action anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Chalakkudy: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Nava Kerala Sadas is raising a new model not only of democracy but also of administration. He said that until Wednesday (Dec 6), the public outreach programme received 3,00,571 petitions to grab the government's attention and find solutions at each platform. It is a huge challenge to quickly process such a large number of requests from the people. However, he said that the government systems are working like a well-oiled machine to come up with solutions within the promised time.

    On November 18 and 19, a total of 14,701 petitions were received at the counters set up as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod district. As many as 255 complaints have been settled and 11,950 are under consideration in various departmental offices. Action on 14 incomplete and vague complaints has been kept on hold and actions on 2482 cases have been initiated.

    The departments of Water Resources, Public Works, Public Education, Health, Family Welfare, Revenue, Food, Civil Supplies, Cooperation, Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), Public Education, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development received more petitions. As many as 4488 petitions in Life Scheme in the Local Self-Government Department, 4139 in the Revenue Department, 580 in the Collectorate, 496 in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, 359 in the Public Education Department, 331 in the Public Works Department, 305 in the Labor Department, 303 in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department, 302 in the Cooperation Department, and 257 in the Health and Family Welfare Department were received for consideration.

    A total of 28801 petitions were received from 11 assembly constituencies in the Kannur district. Most of the petitions were related to LSGD. Out of 8,663 petitions received, action was initiated on 4,614 petitions. The petitions received in different departments are Revenue-5836, Cooperation-2118, Public Education-1274, Food and Civil Supplies-1265, Labor Department-1231, Public Works-722, Health and Family Welfare-719, Social Justice-596 and Water Resources-458. Of these, 312 have been settled so far.

    The Chief Minister said that the Nava Kerala Sadas has already been able to find solutions to various problems affecting individuals and society as a whole.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Revanth Reddy is the new Telangana CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu takes oath as deputy CM watch gcw

    Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to be his deputy (WATCH)

    Explained Why Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy is crucial to NISAR's success

    Explained: Why Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy is key to NISAR's success

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais rkn

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes anr

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Smile when world is all about attention': Gambhir's cryptic post after Sreesanth's outburst osf

    'Smile when world is all about attention': Gambhir's cryptic post after Sreesanth's outburst

    Explained How Israel's 'Destroy Hamas' mission is likely to unfold

    Explained: How Israel’s ‘Destroy Hamas’ mission is likely to unfold

    Bengaluru: Over 16,500 hazardous spots in city waiting to lure residents with electric shocks vkp

    Bengaluru: Over 16,500 hazardous spots in city waiting to lure residents with electric shocks

    Russia sets March 17 as date for presidential election amid anticipation of Vladimir Putin's participation snt

    Russia sets March 17, 2024 as date for presidential election; anticipation over Putin's candidacy grows

    'The Archies' review: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor elevate Zoya Akhtar's nostalgic comic-based film RKK

    'The Archies' review: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor elevate Zoya Akhtar's nostalgic comic-based film

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon