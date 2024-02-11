Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Over 3,100 youths in J&K embrace Skill India Digital initiative in 4 months; 15% of them women

    Skill India Digital sees over 3,100 enrollments from Jammu and Kashmir, spanning cybersecurity, AI, and vocational skills, with notable female participation and emphasis on accessible learning.

    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    In a significant stride towards skill development, over 3,100 youths from Jammu and Kashmir have enrolled in Skill India Digital's programs in just over four months since October 2023. The diverse range of skills being learned includes cybersecurity, advanced artificial intelligence, effective speaking skills, and beauty therapy, reflecting a keen interest in both technology and vocational expertise.

    Notably, the active participation of women learners is a standout feature of this initiative. The overall female enrollment stands at 15.4%, and in rural districts like Kathua and Baramula, it is significantly higher at 28.39% and 20.40%, respectively. Leh leads with an impressive 60% female enrollment.

    In an interview with TOI, Bismil Rafiq, a 21-year-old pursuing integrated geography honors from Srinagar's Cluster University, expressed her interest in cybersecurity and advanced artificial intelligence. She discovered Skill India Digital through her university teacher's recommendation and her personal exploration of cybersecurity content on YouTube. Bismil, uncertain about her career path for now, aspires to learn artificial intelligence while seeking a career in cybersecurity.

    Another learner, Shagufta Bano, 25, from Uri, is in her final semester pursuing a BA program with a specialization in computer science at the Government Degree College. Due to the temporary closure of her college, Shagufta seized the opportunity for online learning. Her interest in Python, sparked by her college curriculum, led her to explore Skill India Digital through a Google search.

    Also read: Historic! Cave used by Allied Forces as transit camp during WWII discovered near Arunachal-Myanmar border

    The courses offered by Skill India Digital cover a wide spectrum, from IT, where students are pursuing subjects like artificial intelligence, Python programming, cybersecurity, web development, and data science, to technical skills development in areas such as Computer Numerical Control machining, welding, and electricals. There is also a notable inclination towards language and communication, with courses in effective speaking skills and various language modules, including Arabic.

    Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation, emphasized that Skill India Digital aims to harness the demographic dividend by providing comprehensive skilling initiatives. The platform's focus on cutting-edge, accessible, and diverse skill development opportunities prepares the youth for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow, nurturing the future leaders of a skilled and empowered India.

    This initiative not only showcases the eagerness of J&K youths to embrace new-age skills but also highlights the importance of digital platforms in facilitating accessible and varied learning experiences, especially in regions where conventional educational avenues might face disruptions. Skill India Digital emerges as a catalyst for empowerment, fostering a skilled and forward-looking generation in the Union Territory.

