    Over 1500 killed in road accidents in Delhi in 2022, most occurred at night: Report

    The Delhi government's 2022 Road Crash Fatalities Report reveals a concerning increase in preventable road crash deaths, with pedestrians and two-wheeler riders most affected. The report highlights vulnerable road user demographics, peak accident timings, and the role of hit-and-run incidents.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    At least four persons were killed every day in the national capital in preventable road crashes in 2022 which saw an increase from the previous year, according to the Delhi government. According to a Transport Department study, pedestrians made up 50% of the casualties in traffic crashes in 2022, while drivers and passengers on two or three-wheelers made up the remaining 45%. The Delhi government has issued the 2022 Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report.

    According to the estimate, 1,571 people died in 1,517 fatal crashes in 2022, meaning that at least four people die in avoidable traffic accidents per day. "It is concerning that these numbers represent a 28 per cent increase from the previous year," it added.

    According to the research, vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists, pedestrians, and occupants of both motorised and electric auto rickshaws accounted for 97% of the deaths. This percentage is higher than the national average of 70.8%.

    Out of all the deaths, men accounted for 89% of the deaths while women made for 11%. Men between the ages of 30 and 39 accounted for the greatest percentage of fatalities. The report also analysed the timing of the accidents and concluded that many road crash deaths happen from 9 pm to 2 am on most days of the week. Higher speeds at night or in the early morning are the cause of this. It further said that many hit-and-run incidents take place at this period.

    According to the report, the biggest number of deaths occurred on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Eighty-one percent of all recorded collisions where the impacting vehicle was identified were heavy and light motor vehicles (LMVs). In 2021 and 2022, the percentage of hit-and-run accidents stays at 59%.

    "This may indicate the need for enhanced enforcement measures in areas witnessing hit-and-run crashes to address this," it added. According to the survey, the North District had the most number of hit-and-run occurrences and fatal crashes—150 and 260, respectively—followed by the West and New Delhi districts. The district with the fewest of these reports was North East.

    It stated that there is evidence to support the claims that increasing the number of sidewalks, lowering the height of crosswalks, increasing the frequency of public transportation, and lowering major risk factors like speeding, riding without a properly fastened helmet, driving while intoxicated, and forgetting to fasten seatbelts can all significantly lower the number of fatal collisions.

