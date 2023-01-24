Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Outraged Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar for meeting a friend: Delhi Police

    The Delhi Police has filed a 6,636-page charge sheet against the accused in Delhi's Saket court. According to the police, Shraddha went to Gurugram to meet her friend on May 17. As she returned to their house, an argument broke out between the couple over her visit, following which Aaftab killed her in a fit of rage.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Delhi Police on Tuesday (January 24) said that accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala was angered by his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar for going to meet her friend and became violent, which made him kill her.

    The Delhi Police has filed a 6,636-page charge sheet against the accused in Delhi's Saket court. According to the police, Shraddha went to Gurugram to meet her friend on May 17. The next day, when she returned to their house, an argument broke out between the couple over her visit, following which Aaftab, in a fit of rage, killed her.

    Aaftab has objected to the charge sheet being given to his present lawyer, stating that he intends to change his legal representative.

    The charge sheet in the case purportedly involves a mix of forensic and electronic evidence, along with 100 testimonies. Earlier, Aaftab was presented to the court through video conferencing. His judicial custody has been extended till February 7.

    Meanwhile, Aaftab confessed before the police about strangling Shraddha and cutting her body into 35 pieces. He kept the body pieces in a fridge at his residence in Mehrauli, South Delhi in May last year, before dumping them in a jungle over several days.

    The bones that were recovered from the forests of Chhatarpur and the DNA report which confirmed that the bones belonged to Shraddha Walkar will form part of the charge sheet. Two DNA reports had confirmed that bones retrieved from forests in South Delhi belong to Walkar.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
