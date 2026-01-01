The opposition in Gujarat has accused PM Narendra Modi and the state BJP government of overseeing a 'commission raj,' where government contracts are allegedly awarded only after a commission is paid to the BJP office, leading to poor infrastructure.

Opposition Alleges Widespread 'Commission Raj'

The opposition on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government in Gujarat, alleging that the state is witnessing an unchecked "commission raj" despite repeated claims of zero tolerance towards corruption.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's oft-repeated statement that he neither takes bribes nor allows corruption, opposition leaders said that the reality in Gujarat is starkly different. They alleged that a long-standing system has been institutionalised where no government contract is awarded unless commission reaches the BJP office, Kamalam. Contractors are allegedly forced to pay commission even before a project begins.

'40% of Project Cost Siphoned Off'

According to the opposition, contractors across Gujarat openly admit that nearly 40 per cent of the project cost is siphoned off as commission. This large-scale corruption, they claimed, has directly resulted in poor-quality construction and repeated infrastructure failures across the state. (ANI)