Opposition leaders join Mahakumbh, seek blessings at Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025, under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, is witnessing unprecedented participation from devotees, political leaders, and dignitaries. Even opposition leaders are embracing the event's spiritual essence, highlighting its unifying power.

Mahakumbh 2025 is captivating the world with its grandeur and spiritual allure. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, unprecedented arrangements make this the largest and best-organized Mahakumbh, attracting everyone- from ordinary devotees to the ruling party and opposition leaders and VVIPs - eager to take a holy dip in the Sangam.

While opposition leaders may have previously expressed reservations, many are now enthusiastically arriving at the Sangam, embracing the spiritual essence of the event.

This great festival has welcomed President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other distinguished dignitaries from across the country. Governors and Chief Ministers from various states have also participated, becoming witnesses to the world’s largest spiritual gathering, organized under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Among those who arrived to take the holy dip in the Sangam were Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In a remarkable display of unity and devotion, CM Yogi Adityanath led his entire Council of Ministers in an Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam. Following this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, accompanied by his Council of Ministers, MPs, and MLAs, also took a holy dip in the Sangam, further emphasizing the universal appeal and sanctity of Mahakumbh.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress State President DK Shivakumar also arrived at Mahakumbh to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. DK Shivakumar was accompanied by his wife Usha, while his daughter Aishwarya had already taken a dip and performed a special puja before his arrival.

Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, too, could not resist the pull of Mahakumbh and made his way to the event. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh also set out for Mahakumbh Nagar with the intention of taking a holy bath. However, he was caught in the unprecedented crowd of devotees and had to return midway.

Though these leaders often criticize PM Modi and CM Yogi politically, their presence at Mahakumbh highlights the undeniable spiritual and cultural significance of the event. CM Yogi Adityanath's impeccable organization of Mahakumbh has set a benchmark so high that opposition allegations are proving futile in comparison.

Even across the border in Pakistan, Mahakumbh is drawing interest. For the first time, a special group of 68 devotees from Pakistan traveled to Prayagraj to participate in the grand spiritual gathering. Among them were doctors, engineers, and businessmen from Sindh province, who took a sacred dip at the Sangam, describing their experience as unforgettable.

