Opinion: The ever-rising stature of Narendra Modi, the world leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earned a reputation throughout the world for his diplomacy and administration. The continuous recognition from multiple countries, most recently France, indicates his ever-increasing stature as a world leader, says BJP National Secretary Prem Shukla

In the last couple of months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a successful visit to Australia where he received a grand reception. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went on to say that PM Modi's enormous popularity was greater than the most popular rockstars. 'Prime Minister Modi is the boss,' said Albanese to thunderous applause. PM Modi further formed a Quad, an informal alliance between India, USA, Japan and Australia to keep China in check in the Indo-Pacific. Moreover, the visit ended with a significant increase in defence and bilateral trade relations.

Just prior to his Australia visit, PM Modi visited Papua New Guinea where he received a ceremonial welcome. Prime Minister James Marape, while welcoming the Indian Prime Minister, bent down to touch his feet showcasing utter respect in a traditional Indian fashion.

After Australia, PM Modi visited the United States where, during his address to the US Congress, halls echoed with the chants of ‘Modi-Modi’. The Prime minister received 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses, his speech leaving an impactful and lasting impression on the audience. PM Modi’s state visit was successful at multiple levels where ties were increased in various sections ranging from defence, space, technology, trade and the fight against climate change.

After concluding his six-day state visit to the US, PM Modi went straight to Egypt on his maiden state visit to the state. He was welcomed with chants of Vande Mataram and ‘Modi-Modi’. PM Modi was praised heavily by the Grand Mufti for his 'wise leadership in India'. He also received a grand welcome from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who conferred the ‘Order of the Nile’ -- country's highest state award -- upon the Indian Prime Minister.



On July 14th, during his visit to Egypt, PM Modi became the first-ever Prime Minister of the country to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron during his two-day visit of France. The visit was further memorable as PM Modi was the Guest of Honour in the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday on the Champs-Elysees. The visit was highly productive as relations further deepened in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, and semiconductor. Also inked was an MoU for the construction of three additional submarines under the P75 programme.

This Legion of Honour award becomes the 14th State honour for PM Modi, showing that his popularity is only ever-growing and at a rapid pace worldwide. It is a clear indication that PM Modi has earned a reputation throughout the world for his diplomacy and administration. The continuous recognition from multiple countries, most recently France, indicates his ever-increasing stature as a world leader.

Just about two years after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in April 2016 was conferred with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour -- the King Abdulaziz Sash. The Prime Minister was conferred the prestigious award by King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Within the same year another Islamic country, Afghanistan bestowed upon PM Modi the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan.

In 2018, Palestine awarded PM Modi the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award. This is the highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries. In 2019, the Prime Minister was awarded by the United Arab Emirates its highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed.

The year 2019 saw multiple accolades for PM Modi. He received three more highest civilian honours from Russia, Maldives and Bahrain. In the following year in 2020, the US government conferred PM Modi with the Legion of Merit.

The Cold War era led to weathered ties and distrust between India and the US which worsened with estrangement over India’s nuclear problems that lasted two decades. Though we came close to the US in 1991 after opening our market, the US in 1998 imposed economic sanctions as soon as the government of India completed a series of nuclear tests. Post this, India tried maintaining positive relations with the US. Post-2014, these relations have been continuously seeing an uptick despite India's great relations with Russia. This is further proof of PM Modi's highly nation-centric foreign policies and diplomatic relations.

PM Modi, despite maintaining such close relations with Israel, is awarded the highest honour in Palestine. Further, despite being labelled as communal he has received prestigious honours from seven Islamic nations -- Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Palestine, UAE, Maldives, Bahrain and Egypt. Muslim World League chief and one of the strongest voices on moderate Islam from Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa hailed PM Modi’s “passionate perspective on inclusive growth”.

Besides these, Prime Minister Modi has also been awarded the Ebakl Award by President Surangel S Whipps, Jr of the Republic of Palau, Companion of the Order of Fiji and the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu in Papua New Guinea. This shows his acceptance and recognition is not just in larger nations but also in smaller ones as well

Apart from receiving multiple honours from various countries, PM Modi has also been bequest by many awards from prestigious organisations across the globe. In 2018, he was conferred a prestigious Seoul Peace Prize, awarded biennially to individuals by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace.

In the same year, he received the United Nations Champions of The Earth Award, the UN's highest environmental honour. The UN also recognised PM Modi for his bold environmental leadership on the global stage. In the following year, the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award was given to PM Modi. This award is offered annually to the leader of a nation. In the same year, Modi was given the 'Global Goalkeeper' Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Lastly, in 2021, Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA was bestowed on PM Modi. The award recognises the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment.

PM Modi is taking India to newer heights in the global sphere, visiting countries like Papua New Guinea, Australia, the US, Egypt, France and now UAE in just the span of two months. PM Modi’s foreign policy is proactive, strong and sensitive. One of the innovative ideas of the Modi government is the introduction of elements of 'Para-Diplomacy' in India's foreign policy where each state and city would be encouraged to forge special relations with countries or federal states of another country or even cities of their interest.

Further, India now has a more active involvement in important multilateral forums for global governance such as the UN, World Trade Organisation, G20 Leaders Summit, East Asia Summit, BRICS summit of emerging economies, and Commonwealth of Nations.

The President of Mexico said he is planning to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission for the 'promotion of world truce' for a period of five years, which should include the Indian PM. This shows that due to the incredible India-centric policies of PM Modi, India has already become a major player in the geopolitical scenario where every country has started to appreciate its firm stand on peace, saving the environment, moderating conflicts amongst long-standing rivals and other such current major global concerns.

The author is the National Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party. Views expressed are personal