Following the recovery of 360 kgs of explosives in Faridabad and the arrest of two educated accused, Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) has warned Pakistan, stating that 'Operation Sindoor' is ongoing and India must take a strong stand.

Educated Youth Embracing Terrorism

Defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) on Monday called for a "strong stand" against Pakistan after Jammu and Kashmir police recovered 360 kgs of explosives in Haryana's Faridabad. Warning Pakistan, Captain Gaur stated that Operation Sindoor is ongoing. As police arrested two accused persons, including Dr Muzsammil from Faridabad, and Aadil Rather, arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Captain Gaur noted that educated people are embracing terrorism rather than just people without jobs and education.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "On October 27, Hezbollah Mujahideen Jaish-e-Mohammad posters were found in Srinagar. It was found that one Dr Adil Ahmed was the person who had put up those posters. Kashmir police arrested this man. He was a resident doctor at the GMC. An AK-47 was recovered from his locker. His interrogation led to Dr Muzammil, who was in Faridabad in a rented accommodation. His house was raided. A huge cache of arms and 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered."

"Whatever the politicians may say, because of no jobs, no work avenues, persecuted people are becoming terrorists, but these are educated people. Yesterday, the Gujarat ATS arrested three people. One of them was a doctor who was making ricin, the most poisonous substance, which could have affected the masses," he added.

Pakistan's Role and 'Operation Sindoor'

The defence expert claimed Pakistan's hand behind the alleged explosives and stated that India has made it clear that terror attacks will be looked at as an "act of war." He said, "Jaish-e-Mohammad and other organisations, under the patronage of ISI, are bent upon creating terror in India. India has to now take a very strong stand, as our Prime Minister had already said, that Operation Sindoor is ongoing... If anything happens, there will be repercussions. It is high time now that the repercussions take place; otherwise, Pakistan's ISI is not going to stop."

"People are still trying to infiltrate India. They are trained terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba or Hizbul Mujahideen... They are under the patronage of ISI and the Pakistan army... Operation Sindoor is continuing; it has not stopped... India has given a chance to Pakistan and also made it very clear that in case there is any terrorist attack or any such sort of misadventure, it will be taken as an act of war," Captain Gaur added.

Former J&K DGP Echoes Warning

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid also hinted at Pakistan's "deep state" behind the recovered explosives and warned Pakistan against terror attacks, saying "Operation Sindoor is on." The former J&K DGP said, "I think they were planning a terror action in the interior of the country. That's why this huge recovery of explosive material, ammonium nitrate or whatever it is, with an assault rifle in a joint operation by J&K and Faridabad police. The two doctors have figured this out, and they have been arrested. Dr Adil was initially tracked down, and his interrogation led to the arrest of another Dr Muzammil. Pakistan's deep state is desperate to take some major action in the hinterland. Looks like Pakistan and ISI are planning something big in India."

"They should remember that Operation Sindoor is on, and if they undertake something, they will have to bear consequences for the complete annihilation of Pakistan," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered about 360 kgs of inflammable material and ammunition from Haryana's Faridabad and nabbed two accused, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather. (ANI)