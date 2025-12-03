Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his remarks on Jawaharlal Nehru. Yadav urged Singh to scrap the Agniveer scheme and improve facilities for armed forces instead of making controversial statements.

SP MP asks Rajnath Singh to focus on armed forces

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Wednesday said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should focus on improving facilities for the armed forces instead of making controversial remarks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SP MP's remark came in response to Rajnath Singh's remark on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which he claimed that the first Prime Minister of India wanted to utilise public funds for the Babri Masjid. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "As the Defence Minister of the country, he should scrap the Agniveer scheme. He should work towards improving facilities for our forces instead of giving controversial remarks."

Rajnath Singh's remark on Nehru, Patel

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to use government funds to build Babri Masjid, but it was the then Home Minister Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel who opposed the idea, as he was "truly secular".

Remembering India's first Home Minister at the 'Sardar Sabha' organised in Gujarat's Vadodara, the Defence Minister said on Tuesday that Patel did not look to appease communities, unlike Nehru, who questioned the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district.

Somnath Temple reconstruction different: Singh

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was truly secular. He never believed in appeasement. When Jawaharlal Nehru spoke about spending government funds on the Babri Masjid issue, if anyone opposed it, it was one born in Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who opposed it. At that time, he did not allow the Babri Masjid to be built with government money," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that earlier parallels were drawn between the reconstruction of the Gir Somnath temple, but Patel rejected similarities between the two cases, highlighting that the Somnath temple was rebuilt with donations instead of government money. "Nehru raised the question of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple. When the question was raised, then Sardar clarified that the Somnath Temple case was different; the public had donated Rs 30 lakh there, a trust had been formed, and not even a single penny of government money was used," Singh said. (ANI)