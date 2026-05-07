Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, hailing it as an 'epochal mission' that demonstrated India's military resolve. He said it will continue to send a strong message to enemies targeting the country.

Amit Shah Hails 'Epochal Mission'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed Operation Sindoor as an "epochal mission" that demonstrated India's military strength and resolve, saying the operation would continue to send a strong message to enemies targeting the country.

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In a post on X marking one year of the operation, Shah said Operation Sindoor reflected the combined strength of India's armed forces, intelligence agencies and political leadership. "#OperationSindoor stands as an epochal mission of India that will always remind our enemies of the infallible striking power of our armed forces. History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on our citizens at Pahalgam. This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower. On this day, I salute the unparalleled valour of our forces," Shah stated. #OperationSindoor stands as an epochal mission of India that will always remind our enemies of the infallible striking power of our armed forces. History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2026

Anniversary Observed in Poonch

Meanwhile, security was tightened across market areas in Poonch as the nation observed the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Visuals from Poonch city showed heightened deployment of security personnel while tributes were paid to civilians and soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict.

Advocate Iftaqar Ahmed Bazmi paid homage to the victims and the armed forces involved in the operation. "We salute the sisters and brothers who lost their lives and in whose name Operation Sindoor was launched. We honour the civilians who sacrificed themselves, and the brave soldiers of the Army who lifted India's pride and sent a clear message to the enemy nation that India protects its people," Bazmi told ANI.

Defence Minister Pays Tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the armed forces, describing Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's preparedness and military capability.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted and destroyed nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, killing over 100 terrorists. The military confrontation lasted four days before a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, 2025, following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. (ANI)