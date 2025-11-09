Under Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army is hosting 20 students from J&K's border districts on a National Integration Tour. Visiting Pune, they are exploring defence and educational hubs to foster national unity and inspire patriotism.

Fostering Unity Through National Integration Tour

As part of Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army has organised a National Integration Tour (NIT) for 20 students and four teachers from Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The tour, conducted by the Ace of Spades Division under the auspices of the White Knight Corps, will take place from November 3 to November 14, with the aim of fostering national integration and providing youth from border areas with firsthand exposure to India's diversity and development, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The tour was flagged off from Rajouri on November 3 and will cover Pune, Nasik and Ahilyanagar. As part of the itinerary, the students will visit premier defence and educational institutions, including the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), the Armoured Corps Centre & School, the School of Artillery, Symbiosis International University, and ILS Law College.

Interaction with Southern Command Chief

During their visit to Headquarters Southern Command, Pune, on November 8, the students interacted with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command. The Army Commander shared his experiences on leadership, discipline, and nation-building, motivating the students to pursue their aspirations with dedication and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. The interaction served as an inspiring experience for the young participants, with many expressing a desire to join the Armed Forces, according to the release.

Visit to National War Memorial

The students also visited the Southern Command National War Memorial, a solemn monument commemorating the valour and supreme sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The visit instilled deep respect and pride among the students, enhancing their understanding of the courage, selfless service, and dedication that form the foundation of the Indian Armed Forces.

A Commitment to Youth Empowerment and Nation-Building

The initiative seeks to broaden the horizons of students from remote areas, enabling them to appreciate India's technological and educational progress while strengthening their emotional connection with the nation. The participants conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this unique learning experience, which they described as an eye-opening and motivational journey.

Operation Sadbhavana stands as a testament to the Indian Army's enduring commitment to national integration and youth empowerment in border and remote regions. Through such initiatives, the Army continues to play a pivotal role in promoting unity, development, and nation-building across the length and breadth of the country, the release added. (ANI)