Operation Mahadev saw the Indian Army and security forces track and neutralize three LeT terrorists behind the 2025 Pahalgam attack. The 93-day-long operation involved detailed planning, advanced tech, and multi-agency coordination in South Kashmir.

Operation Mahadev, the big joint success of the Army and security forces last year to track down and eliminate three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, saw detailed planning, sustained pressure and meticulous execution, sources said.

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The heinous terror attack on innocent tourists at Baisaran, Pahalgam, on April 22, 2025, shocked the nation and stirred deep anguish across the country. The cold-blooded, execution-style killing of civilians, targeted based on identity, stood out as an act of extreme brutality.

For the Indian Army and security forces, it was not merely an incident; it was a call to action, and justice had to be delivered, sources said.

The Hunt Begins: Intelligence and Initial Response

Within hours of the attack, Indian Army troops reached the site and began piecing together the sequence of events. Eyewitness accounts, including that of an Army officer present at the location, confirmed the involvement of three Pakistani terrorists.

Swift intelligence fusion through human intelligence (HUMINT), technical inputs (TECHINT), and survivor-based identification led to the confirmation of the perpetrators as Sulaiman Shah, Hamza Afgani and Jibran Bhai of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the sources said.

A Relentless Pursuit Across South Kashmir

What followed was one of the most coordinated and sustained counter-terror operations in recent times, the sources said. The initial response focused on sealing likely escape routes and preventing the terrorists from exfiltrating the Valley.

A dynamic intelligence appreciation, based on time-space-force analysis, enabled security forces to quickly adapt to the terrorists' movement patterns and expand the operational grid.

As intelligence inputs evolved, it became evident that the terrorists were moving through the upper reaches of South Kashmir i.e. Hapatnar, Bugmar and Tral, gradually gravitating towards the dense and rugged forests of Dachhigam along the Mahadeo Ridge, the sources said. The terrain, marked by thick foliage and high altitude, offered temporary refuge but also posed severe constraints on movement, both for the terrorists and the pursuing forces.

By the end of May, a clear operational picture had emerged. The terrorists were attempting to exploit the difficult terrain to evade capture, even as the annual Yatra approached, raising concerns of potential interference. Recognising the gravity of the threat, the scope of the operation was expanded. Additional forces, including elite PARA (Special Forces) units, were inducted to intensify the hunt.

Multi-Agency Synergy and Technology

Over the next several weeks, a relentless multi-agency effort unfolded, the sources said. Intelligence agencies, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Armed Police Forces worked in seamless coordination. The operational area, initially spread across over 300 square kilometres, was progressively reduced through sustained surveillance, cross-country pursuit and precise deployment of forces.

Technology played a decisive role, the sources said. Drones, remotely piloted aircraft, electro-optical sensors and other advanced surveillance tools were extensively employed to track movement in the dense forested zones. Continuous intelligence validation ensured that the terrorists remained under pressure, with their options steadily shrinking, the sources said .

Operation Mahadev: The Decisive Phase

On July 10, 2025, based on fresh intelligence inputs, Operation Mahadev entered its decisive phase. Large-scale, coordinated operations were launched across Lidwas, Harwan and Dachhigam. Troops were redeployed dynamically, and escape routes were systematically blocked, effectively isolating the terrorists within a confined zone.

After a relentless pursuit spanning over 250 kilometres and 93 days, the operational grid was finally compressed to a 25 square kilometre area, the sources said.

On July 28, 2025, in a meticulously planned and executed operation, a PARA (Special Forces) team undertook a stealthy approach through treacherous terrain, covering three kilometres on foot over 10 hours. In a swift and precise engagement, all three terrorists were neutralised, bringing the perpetrators of the Baisaran carnage to justice.

A Testament to Resolve and Professionalism

Operation Mahadev stands as a testament to the Indian Army's resolve, professionalism and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation, the sources said, adding that it exemplifies how seamless synergy between intelligence agencies and security forces, combined with advanced technology and tactical patience, can deliver decisive outcomes even in the most challenging conditions.

They said the operation restored the faith of the people, demonstrating that those who perpetrate acts of terror will be relentlessly pursued and held accountable.

The government had, during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament in July last year, informed the country about the success of Operation Mahadev. (ANI)