Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police for busting the mega trans-national methamphetamine cartel under Operation "Crystal Fortress".

In a post on the X platform, Shah said, "Our govt is shattering drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. Fiercely pursuing the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach to the investigation of drugs, a breakthrough was achieved by seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹262 crore in New Delhi and arresting two. The operation was a brilliant example of seamless multi-agency coordination to achieve PM Modi Ji's vision for a drug-free India. Congratulations to the joint team of NCB and Delhi Police."

Details of Operation Crystal Fortress

In an important breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (OPS Branch), in collaboration with the Special Cell (CI) Delhi Police, has busted a transnational trafficking network with the seizure of about 328 kilograms of high-quality methamphetamine from a house in Chhatarpur, Delhi, on November 20 under Operation Crystal Fortress, a coordinated intelligence-driven crackdown targeting high-volume synthetic drug networks.

This decisive action is the culmination of a relentless pursuit over the last few months based on intelligence and technical intercepts uncovering a well-organised trafficking chain, eventually leading to this major breakthrough.

Arrests and International Links

Two persons, including a woman from Nagaland, detained with the support of Nagaland police, from whose residence the bulk seizure was effected, have been arrested, and other operatives have been identified, which include a kingpin operating from abroad, who is also wanted in the case related to the seizure of 82.5 kilograms of high-grade cocaine last year in Delhi by NCB.

Efforts are underway, in coordination with international enforcement partners, to secure his deportation to India to face legal proceedings.

Investigation Reveals Widespread Network

This is one of the biggest catches of methamphetamine in Delhi.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the cartel was operating through multiple couriers, safe houses, and layered handlers, with Delhi being used as a key hub for distribution both within India and to overseas markets.

Operation "Crystal Fortress" underscores NCB's unwavering focus on dismantling synthetic drug cartels and their transnational networks.

NCB Seeks Public Support

To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS - National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number - 1933. (ANI)